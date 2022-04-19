The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale Nationwide

OPPO’s latest iteration in the F series, the OPPO F21 Pro goes on sale today in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022) The wait is finally over. The most awaited OPPO F21 Pro is officially available to purchase online and in stores nationwide. With fans swooning over its incredible design and camera capabilities, the OPPO F21 Pro has been very well received since the launch. Due to its exquisite style and unique Microlens feature, the phone has witnessed huge anticipation across the stores on its first sales day. With the country’s first Sony IMX709 flagship sensor, Microlens and robust 4500mAh battery, the OPPO F21 Pro ensures an exceptional user experience. It will come in two stunning colors including Cosmic Black and the unique Sunset Orange. It is available to purchase in stores and at ‘Daraz’ with the retail price of PKR 52,999/-. You can also avail an exciting offer, with every purchase of OPPO F21 Pro, you will get a voucher of PKR 2500/- on OPPO Enco buds.

The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro includes innovative imaging aspects while incorporating a stylish modern design that features the industry’s first fiberglass-leather design. The phone has a lychee-grain leather finish which is waterproof and wear-resistant. Its exceptional flat-edged design thoughtfully crafted to transport the device to a wonderful realm.

The IMX709 sensor, co-developed by OPPO and Sony, delivers to the front camera for the first time both greatly improved and entirely new features. It includes a 32MP Selfie camera which provides clear and vivid lighting even in low light conditions. With OPPO F21 Pro’s Selfie HDR function it’s now easier than ever to snap brighter and more natural-looking selfies in the presence of strong backlight. The OPPO F21 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement for photos and videos. It has a primary lens with a resolution of 64MP, a 2MP micro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera.

The first and only Microlens, which magnifies subjects by 15 and 30 times. Microlens, allows the OPPO F21 Pro to explore a new, microscopic universe via photo or even video. In addition, the Orbit Light that surrounds the Microlens camera as a fill light, resulting in images that are uniformly lighted and engaging.

This is the first OPPO phone in Pakistan to receive the ColorOS 12 which emphasizes diversity with an all-new structure based on an internationalized approach. ColorOS 12's page layouts and interactions have been redesigned to make more space. As a result, the user interface is simple and uncluttered, allowing you to concentrate on what matters most.

The phone has a powerful 4500 mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology. Powered by a 6nm Snapdragon chipset, 128GB of ROM and 8GB RAM, which can be extended by 5GB from OPPO’s RAM expansion, promising great power efficiency.

Browsing and consuming information has never been easier thanks to smart AI sensing algorithms and intelligent translation on OPPO F21 Pro. With the Air Gestures on ColorOS 12, you can mute a call with a swipe-up gesture or scroll up and down on pages within apps like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok without touching the device.

OPPO handles data privacy and information security at levels that exceed industry standards. Smart Notification Hiding helps protect your privacy when using your phone in public areas.

Over the years, the OPPO F series has made significant advancements, including the introduction of VOOC charging, improved camera capabilities, innovative design and unique color options. Labelled as a “Fantastic” phone, this new device combines cutting-edge technology with a vibrant style and chic design. The phone will be available for purchase at a retail price of PKR 52,999/- at Daraz and in stores nationwide.