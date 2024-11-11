- Home
The Future Of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Safety And Environmental Impact”
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Pakistan HVACR Society, Islamabad Chapter, in association with AIWA, successfully conducted a seminar on "The Future of Air Conditioning - R-32 Refrigerant”, held on 25th October held in Islamabad. Seminar attracted over 200 participants including HVAC professionals, environmental experts, students, and industry leaders.
Experts highlighted R-32 refrigerant's efficiency, safety, and environmental benefits to an audience regional HVAC professionals. The session featured expert talks, interactive workshops, and a panel discussion addressing R-32's regulatory and technical challenges.
- Opening Remarks:
The seminar began with a welcome address from Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Zuberi, Chairman Committee PHVACR Society, who emphasized the relevance of R-32 refrigerant as a step toward reducing the HVAC industry’s environmental footprint.
- Expert Speakers:
Distinguished speakers, including Mr. Riaz Baig, Mr. Athar N. Siddiqui, shared valuable insights into the benefits and technical aspects of R-32 refrigerant, such as its lower global warming potential (GWP) and improved energy efficiency.
Real-world case studies and technical data demonstrated the practicality and benefits of adopting R-32 refrigerant in commercial and residential settings.
- Workshops and Technical Sessions:
Interactive sessions, including “Implementation of R-32 in Modern Systems” and “Safety Protocols for R-32 Usage,” enabled participants to deepen their understanding of R-32’s applications and handling requirements, conducted by Mr.
Adnan Khan & Mr. Umar (Technical Experts).
Experts performed live demonstration for R32 Leakage and flame test, which was highly makes things clear to audience and highlighted major key benefits of R32.
Environmental Impact- R32 has GWP of 677 which is one third of R410A 2088
Energy Efficiency- R32 Operated system consume less energy which makes its more efficient.
Less Operation Cost- R32 Operated system uses about 20% less refrigerant within same system.
More & Rapid Cooling- R32 offers excellent heat transfer properties, which provides more and rapid cooling.
Feedback:
The seminar received positive feedback, with participants praising the organization, the in-depth information provided by speakers, and the event’s hospitality. The networking opportunities and quality of discussions were highlighted as major strengths, with attendees expressing interest in similar future events.
Outcomes:
- Greater awareness of the benefits and practicalities of R-32 refrigerant.
- Strengthened connections among HVAC professionals and environmental advocates.
- Positive feedback indicating high satisfaction and a strong interest in further exploration of refrigerant technologies
