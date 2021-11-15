The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s SUPERVOOC 2.0 Technology is Revolutionizing the Tech Industry

Known as the safest, most reliable flash charging technology, OPPO’s Flash Charging technology is the most revolutionary charging solution yet

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 20) Known as the safest, most reliable flash charging technology, OPPO’s Flash Charging technology is the most revolutionary charging solution yet. Gone are the days when users had to plan their days around their phone batteries. With the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G 65W SUPERVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge you can charge your device on the go – no matter how busy your schedule is.

OPPO’s charging technology is leaps ahead of the usual charging in terms of speed, safety, battery health and voltage control. Not only does it promise to recharge the phone at a superfast speed, it’s also designed and created to maintain an optimized battery health so that it remains as good as new for a longer time. In recent times, fast charging has been a selling point for most smartphones and consumers are paying extra attention to battery health and safety; the OPPO Flash Charge can satisfy even the most demanding consumers.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G delivers the promise of ultimate fast charging with minimum effect on the battery health or becoming a fire hazard. As OPPO’s Chief Charging Technology Scientist Jeff famously stated, “While speed is the goal, safety is the premise.”

Jeff’s promise of safety seems to be delivered with the 65W SUPERVOOC 2.0 technology, that implements a dual-cell battery layout, that receives the 10V power in two 5V elements, which decreases heat conversion and boosts charging efficiency; making it an all-in-all much safer charging experience for users.

With the superfast charging technology, even just 5 minutes of recharge on their OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is enough to last 4 hours of playback.

What adds even more power to the feature is the phone’s 4500mAh battery that was built to last long and withstand heavy phone usage like PUBG gaming and continuous camera usage. The five-fold safety protection helps the battery remain in the best of health, courtesy of the smart algorithm that maintains optimal charging temperature and prevents the phone from overheating.

Another added feature for better battery health in OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is the Super Nighttime Standby, which allows the phone to use minimum power when left idle by reducing background app activities. The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G also offers Super Power Saving Mode which can easily last for up to 1.5 hours of WhatsApp usage, with just 5% battery.

Fast charging has already reshaped user habits with almost instant recharges in a matter of minutes, so people can enjoy more screen time without any interruptions or discrepancies. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s 65W SUPERVOOC 2.0 is a great step towards even faster and smoother charging without putting the battery health at risk; something consumers should definitely be looking into when investing in a longer-lasting phone.

OPPO continues to improve its Fast Charge technology to offer its users the best battery life and charging experience. The brand initiated the research and development of MAGVOOC magnetic flash wireless charging technology in 2020 to overcome the low conversion rate of traditional magnetic wireless charging. OPPO wants to ensure that the magnetic suction is strong enough while minimizing the impact of the magnet on wireless charging.