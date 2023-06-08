UrduPoint.com

The Gaming Beast: Get Ready To Explore Realme Narzo 50 With Helio G96 Gaming Processor

Ijaz Ahmad Published June 08, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The Gaming Beast: Get Ready to Explore realme Narzo 50 with Helio G96 Gaming Processor

Ever since its entry into the market, realme has been the brand that successfully marries affordability with cutting-edge technology, quickly becoming a go-to for tech enthusiasts and mobile gamers

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) : Ever since its entry into the market, realme has been the brand that
successfully marries affordability with cutting-edge technology, quickly becoming a go-to for tech enthusiasts and
mobile gamers. Their latest offering, the realme Narzo 50, which debuts in a few days in Pakistan, promises to be a
game-changer, aimed squarely at the youth who live for the adrenaline rush of mobile gaming.


At the heart of realme Narzo 50 is its powerful MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming processor, a chipset that is already
resonating with gamers. This formidable octa-core chipset comprises of ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores,
managing to clock speeds as high as 2.05GHz. It's no exaggeration to state that the Helio G96 Gaming processor sets the
realme Narzo 50 apart, promising smooth gaming experience even when handling the most graphics-intensive games.


Another enticing aspect of the realme Narzo 50 for gaming enthusiasts is the innovative Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE)
technology. In a leap forward for mobile gaming, this advanced technology expands the 6GB RAM up to an impressive
11GB 1 .

The DRE function transforms the smartphone's storage into virtual RAM, enabling the phone to handle heavier
tasks with ease, creating a seamless and extremely smooth gaming environment.
There's a growing demand among gamers for smartphones that can handle high-performance gaming without a hitch.
Promising to be one of the best gaming smartphones in 2023, the realme Narzo 50 certainly ticks all the boxes, thanks to
its powerful Helio G96 Gaming processor and the RAM Expansion technology.


The brand's focus on performance and affordability is especially attractive to young gamers, who demand top-notch
features without breaking the bank. And that's precisely what realme delivers with the Narzo 50.
In conclusion, the realme Narzo 50 promises a top-notch gaming experience at a very attractive price point. With its
high-performance G96 Gamin processor and Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, it offers a seamless gaming
environment that's hard to beat. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hard-core e-sport enthusiast, the realme Narzo 50
is sure to meet and surpass your expectations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Bank Young Price Market All Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

ADX, Luxembourg Stock Exchange sign MoU

ADX, Luxembourg Stock Exchange sign MoU

20 minutes ago
 UAE and Cambodia sign CEPA to double non-oil trade

UAE and Cambodia sign CEPA to double non-oil trade

20 minutes ago
 Cat-1 Biparjoy tropical cyclone will no effect on ..

Cat-1 Biparjoy tropical cyclone will no effect on UAE in next five days: NCM

20 minutes ago
 Borouge strengthens commitment to sustainability t ..

Borouge strengthens commitment to sustainability through operation clean sweep

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues law establishing National ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues law establishing National Academy for Childhood Develop ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Police General C ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Police General Command as independent statutor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.