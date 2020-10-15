The Gaming Beast TECNO POVA Launched in Pakistan!

The leading smartphone brand, TECNO, has launched POVA, the ‘Real Gaming Phone’

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th October, 2020) The leading smartphone brand, TECNO, has launched POVA, the ‘Real Gaming Phone’. POVA is fundamentally the gaming version for the Pouvoir series having a monstrous processor of G80. and is now available at the online shopping store CubeOnline.pk for under PKR 25,000.

With Helio G80 Gaming Processor, Octa-core processor, POVA supports HyperEngine game technology, multi-core running points surpassing Qualcomm 710. HyperEngine ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay. It also gives you a smoother, power-efficient, and intelligent game playing experience with dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory.

POVA comes with a monstrous memory of 128GB + 6GB. LPDDR4X high-speed memory allows you to smoothly run multiple tasks and widely improve game performance. The highest ROM (128GB) gives you enough storage space without worries. (128GB ≈ 30000 photos, 23000 pieces of music, 300 games, and 200 videos.

The gigantic 6000mAh Battery can standby for 30 days. You could leave the phone playing music continuously for 8 days, call time up to 64 hours, and playing game up to 20 hours nonstop. POVA also gives you a 3D Multilayer Graphite + Thermal Conductive Gel covering multiple components in the mobile phone, which improves charging efficiency and reduces charging temperature rise.

Charging your POVA having an 18W Dual IC Flash Charger for only 10 minutes gives you enough battery to play music for 20 hours straight. The System turbo significantly improves Image Quality, phone performance, network, and power consumption of the phone.

These remarkable specifications of the new TECNO POVA leaves no doubt that it will beat all other smartphones that claim to be fast, making it the best choice for gaming and tech enthusiasts. It is going to be the ‘Real Gaming Phone’ and will be ruling the market for a long time!