Open Menu

The Grand Finale Of The PUBGM X Realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches With Big Prizes To Win

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 01:12 PM

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big Prizes to Win

Realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, continues to revolutionize the gaming industry with its commitment to delivering top-tier performance at an accessible price

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, continues to revolutionize the gaming industry with its commitment to delivering top-tier performance at an accessible price. By focusing on cutting-edge smartphone hardware, realme empowers gamers to enjoy their favorite titles seamlessly without the need for hefty investments.

This dedication to gaming excellence is perfectly showcased in the ongoing PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament, where the journey to gaming supremacy has reached an electrifying stage. Out of fierce competition, 36 teams have qualified for the semi-finals, moving one step closer to glory in this thrilling event.

Catch the electrifying action live on realme's official YouTube and Facebook channels from December 9 to 11, where 36 teams will battle fiercely for a coveted spot in the Grand Finale. As the tension builds, the stakes couldn’t be higher! The Grand Finale—set to unfold from December 13 to 15—promises to be an epic clash of strategy, skill, and determination, with teams vying for not just glory but an incredible prize pool. Don’t miss a moment of the excitement as champions rise and legends are made!

This tournament offers an impressive prize pool of PKR 500,000.

The champion team will take home four cutting-edge realme 13+ 5G smartphones, celebrated for their TÜV SÜD Lag-Free Certification and unparalleled performance powered by the Dimensity 7300E processor. These flagship smartphones guarantee the ultimate gaming experience. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive their share of the cash prize, ensuring every finalist feels rewarded for their stellar efforts.

This collaboration between realme and PUBGM, under the official slogan "Speed for Victory," aims to empower the gaming community while showcasing realme's latest 13+ smartphone, designed to deliver a seamless, hang-free mobile gaming experience powered by the fastest processor in the under PKR 100,000 segment.

Fans of PUBG Mobile and realme's innovative technology are invited to tune in, cheer for their favorite teams, and witness thrilling moments of skill and strategy. As the tournament aligns with the launch of the realme Number 13 series, the event highlights realme's dedication to empowering gamers and delivering unmatched performance in the smartphone market.

Stay tuned for live updates, epic plays, and the crowning of the ultimate PUBG Mobile champions. Let the battle for supremacy begin!

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

13 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

14 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

14 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

14 hours ago
All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

14 hours ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

14 hours ago
 Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

14 hours ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

14 hours ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

14 hours ago

More Stories From Technology