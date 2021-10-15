The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:01 PM

Infinix Zero X Series is Available offline at a starting price of Rs 32,999!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021) The next generation smartphones of Infinix Zero X series are now available offline for consumers who aim to think, explore and See Beyond. Infinix is successfully bridging the gap between smartphone cameras and professional imaging with its new ZERO X series.

Infinix Zero X Pro integrates groundbreaking camera technology including 108MP OIS main camera and 60X periscopic Zoom. Infinix Zero X pro and Zero X Neo will be available offline nationwide at a starting price of Rs.

32,999/-
Infinix Zero X Pro is a complete power pack solution with 108 MP main camera, a 60X periscopic zoom, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and a dual chip gaming processor.

The special Moon Photography Mode along with 60X Periscopic Zoom can capture accurate and effortless photos of the night scenery. Moreover, the dual flash of 16MP front camera will help elevate your selfies even in low light.

Enhanced with MediaTek’s Hyper Engine Gaming Technology, MediaTek Helio G95 delivers faster response times for ZERO X users supporting quick-time image capturing as well.
On the other hand, Infinix Zero X Neo comes with 48 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera.

Both the smartphone combines a stylish, thin and lightweight design with an ultimate high performance of MediaTek Helio G95 to provide better and improved performance. Infinix’s ZERO X Pro offers more color,
details and clarity with a smooth Ultra Smooth FHD+ Amoled Display, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate.

Zero X Series are available in trendy color options including Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown and Bahamas Blue.
So, hurry up and get yourselves All Geared Up with the new Infinix Zero X Series!

