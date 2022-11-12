The Hour is Here: The Biggest realme 11.11 Sale Goes Live on Daraz

GenieMeow is finally ready to grant incredible discounts and deals on everyone’s favourite realme smartphones and smart AIoT products

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022) The wait is finally over! The biggest annual tech sale is now live to make all your Wishes Come True. realme fans should head over to Daraz and grab all their favourite realme gadgets before stock runs out. This year, realme is offering upto 50% discounts on various products, with some of its bestselling smartphones in bundle deals.

Grab a realme 9 Pro+ (8+128GB) for an amazing price tag of PKR 76,099/- down from PKR 79,999/- with a bundle of realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2i worth PKR 3,499/- for free.

realme 9 (8+128GB) can be purchased for PKR 62,999/- down from 64,999/-.

Over at the AIoT front, realme has great deals on:

realme Smart Watch that comes for an exciting price of PKR 11,099/- all the way down from PKR 15,999/-

realme Dart Charge Power Bank for PKR 5,589/- down from PKR 6,999/-

GenieMeow has many other wishes up its sleeve for the 11.

11 Wish Come True Sale. More than 20 realme smart products are up for grabs, including realme C11, realme C25Y, realme C35 and realme 9i. In addition to these smartphones, AIoT products like the realme Power Bank 2, realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2i, realme Buds Q2, realme Buds Air 2, realme Buds Air 2 Neo, realme Buds Air Neo, realme Buds Air Pro, realme Buds Q, realme Buds Wireless, realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Smart Band, realme Band 2, realme Smart Scale, and realme Watch S also carry outstanding discounts.

So, wait no longer as you prep your pockets and get the most out of realme 11.11 Wish Come True Sale on Daraz.