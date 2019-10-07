The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro Takes the Crown as the New King of Smartphone Photography

Theinnovative SuperSensing Cine Camerahas received the number one ranking in overall camera performance and highest photo scoreon the DxOMarkscoreboard

Shanghai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Huawei has received the highest rating from DxOMark for the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro’s industry-leading camera system. The Mate 30 Pro’s SuperSensing Cine Camera received an overall score of 121, four points higher than the second-highest score of 117, as well as the highest photo score of 131. Both accolades recognize the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro as the new king of smartphone photography,raising the bar for competitors.

DxOMark, the photographic ranking system which thoroughlyevaluates the image quality of smartphone cameras, has announced that the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro’s integrated quad-camera system, including the innovative SuperSensingCamera and Cine Camera,ranksnumber one in overall DxOMarkcamerascore.By achieving the number one status, Huawei’s latest flagship device reinforces the brand’s reputation as the king of smartphone photography.

“With an overall DxOMarkcamera score of 121, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the new number one in our smartphone camera ranking. The new record is largely due to a phenomenal photo score of 131, a full five points ahead of the previous leader,”DxOMark commented.

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro’s ground-breaking camera system includes a40MP SuperSensing Camera, a 40MP Cine Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

The SuperSensing Cine Camera is a dual-main camera system capable of taking stunning photosincluding Ultra-Wide Night-shots, Ultra-Wide Angle shots with HDR+, and portrait shots with Pro-Bokeh Effect.

The 40MP SuperSensing Camera with RYYB color array is designed to attract more light, ensuring the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro takes very detailed and clearimages in super low-light conditions. Coupled with an ISP 5.0 Image Signal Processor, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro captures photographs and videos of the highest possible quality.

Huawei’s Mate 30 Prois alsocapable of taking professional videos in cinematic tones. The Cine Camera features a large 1/1.54-inch sensor size with a high maximum ISO of 51200 to capture videos includingUltraSlow-motion video at the highest 7680 frames per second as well as 4K Low-light Ultra-Wide Time-lapse video.

Since launching the Mate 30 Series earlier in September, Huawei has redefined smartphone capabilities and prompted consumers to rethink photography and videography.