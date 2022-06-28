The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than stun the eyes!

Vlog in style with its cool front camera features and recharge battery instantly with HUAWEI SuperCharge

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022) If you have heard the buzz about Huawei’s latest smartphone and you do not know why, read on as we reveal why the HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship & Camera King. With an all-new Colour No. 9 colourway that dazzles your eyes, this smartphone is simply stunning. Armed with a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and an array of pioneering cool Super Device and EMUI 12 features. The young, bright and energetic have fallen in love with Huawei’s latest smartphone for solid reasons. Let’s take a look.

A design the oozes a style

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes with a brand new colourway – Colour No. 9. The low-saturation bluish purple finish is created with a new ‘Starry Flash AG Glass’ manufacturing process to produce an out-of-this-world effect. Meanwhile, it is anti-slip, anti-fingerprint and is a joy to glide your fingers across.

At the front side of the phone, there is a 6.57-inch, Original-Colour Curved Display. With support for 120Hz[1] High Refresh Rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and Full-Path P3 Colour, this display delivers smooth visuals in fine details, reproducing true-to-life content be it for gaming or videos. The incredibly curved screen slides from the centre to both sides just like a waterfall, which offers immersive visuals and a comfortable grip at the same time. Moreover, the HUAWEI nova 9 is sleek with a thickness of only 7.77mm and a weight of approximately 175g[2] only. In terms of industrial design, colourway is always an important factor for the HUAWEI nova Series to showcase its uniqueness and commitment. It also comes with a more iconic Star Orbit Ring camera setup design.

ULTRA Vision Camera system

The HUAWEI nova 9 packs a powerful 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system[3]. Whether you are shooting night photos, panoramas, portraits or close-ups, the HUAWEI nova 9 lets you capture high quality images that are comparable to those taken on pro-grade cameras. The rear camera system includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a Macro Camera that lets you capture at as close as 4cm. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K shooting at 30fps, allowing you to express yourself through short videos and vlogs for social media.

The main camera has a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB colour filter array with a high light sensitivity. This collects 40 percent more light[4] compared to a standard RGGB sensor, ensuring the utmost clarity on all images, while enabling outstanding low light performance.

Selfie camera innovations

Feeling cute? The HUAWEI nova 9’s 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies, and Portrait Mode will help your selfie-portraits pop with Bokeh Portrait. There are also AI Beauty effects and filters you can use. Selfies never looked so slick.

Meeting the demand for an excellent vlogging experience, the HUAWEI nova 9 is fitted with a 32MP High-Res selfie camera. Similar to the rear camera, it also supports 4K selfie video recording and AIS (AI Image Stabilisation) + Video Stabilisation, allowing you to capture high definition footage as you talk to the camera, as well as the exciting events happening around you. Additionally, thanks to Continuous Front/Rear Recording, you can also switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing you to fluidly capture your story within a single video file. There is also Dual-View Video recording which allows you to showcase your live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close up shot and wide-angle shot at the same time, fun isn’t it?

Power at your fingertips

Considering how much of our daily lives are tied to the smartphone, battery life is perhaps one of the most important thing we have to worry about. After all, no matter how powerful or well designed a smartphone is, it is of little use to us when its battery is depleted. HUAWEI nova 9 packs a large 4300mAh battery[5] that supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge[6], enabling it to charge much faster. It takes only 15 minutes to charge to 53% and 38 minutes to 100%[7].

Offering a smart and seamless experience, the trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery comes pre-installed on the HUAWEI nova 9, where you can search for, and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

What do we think?

If what you desire is a smartphone with a trendy and stunning design, a staggering camera setup in addition to innovative selfie video features, a large battery with amazing charging speed and of course visionary features which make using the device a little bit more exciting, then the new Trendy Flagship & Camera King, the HUAWEI nova 9 is your choice!