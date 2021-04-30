The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

Reframe your Fitness Lifestyle and Pre-order HUAWEI Watch Fit from April 30 to May 05, 2021 & get achance to win a Bluetooth speaker or wireless Headphones absolutely FREE

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th April, 2021) Huawei Consumer Business Group has opened pre-bookings for its latest fitness watch, HUAWEI WATCH FIT for PKR 21,999/- only. This is Huawei’s first ever smart sports watch with a rounded rectangular face which encourages users to get into new forms of exercise through a variety of animated fitness courses, workout modes and scientific health tracking features. It also offers unrivalled style, meaning users will never want to take it off their wrists. The HUAWEI Watch Fit can be pre-ordered from retailers nationwide or exclusively on Daraz.pk, Telemart.pk, OLX.com.pk and cubeonline.pk.

In recent times, many consumers have been trying new forms of exercise. Whether pushing themselves to run long distances or experimenting with Yoga or Pilates, many people are starting a new fitness journey and need a smart companion to guide them along the way. The new HUAWEI WATCH FIT certainly delivers on this front, with intelligent features specifically designed to help users work out anytime, anywhere.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT is Huawei's first smartwatch to support an animated personal trainer covering 12 workout courses including 44 posture demonstrations. The individually animated fitness courses gives users free one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device.

Bite-sized strength training, abdominal workouts and other exercises can help users to exercise at home even if they are pushed for time. Additionally, ‘stand up reminders’ further remind users to stay active, prompting them to move if they sit for longer than three minutes.

Moreover, consumers are growing increasingly more conscious of their personal health data. Many demand comprehensive health tracking features – and through heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, HUAWEI WATCH FIT offers exactly that.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT has a light and sleek appearance which will complement any outfit. On-trend wrist strap colour options including Mint Green, Sakura Pink and Graphite Black give consumers the power to express themselves as they mix and match their looks. The breathable strap design works in tandem with long-lasting battery life to ensure users can wear the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT for days or even weeks on end. With a plethora of features, this stellar device is not to be missed. Get your pre-orders booked today!