The Infinix HOT 11S – The Ultimate Smartphone For Gaming

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:10 PM

Esports is now creating great socio-economic opportunities for the people all over the world in order to showcase their talent and win big

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021) Esports is now creating great socio-economic opportunities for the people all over the world in order to showcase their talent and win big. The combined revenues generated from Esports are expected to increase up to 1.8 billion USD dollars in 2022, as the gaming-platforms and solutions provided are growing at a tremendous pace all over the world.

Esports have become an important part of young people’s life as they love gaming online more than physically now. When it comes to Pakistan, introduction of games like Free Fire has made youngsters really passionate about gaming as well. The rewards attached to playing and winning Esports have made people more inclined towards learning about these platforms and it is also expected to become the future income generating platform in Pakistan. A lot of entities, mainly tech giants now understand that better and advanced gaming devices are needed in order to accelerate the Esport atmosphere in Pakistan. For this purpose, Infinix has just launched its gaming successor in collaboration with Free Fire i.

e., HOT 11S.
Infinix HOT 11S comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 Dual Chip Processor which delivers exceptional gaming performance altogether. It also carries Dar-Link, Ultimate Game Booster — Infinix’s own gaming engine which help optimize your gaming experience by elevating touch panel response and enhancing colour reproduction.
Infinix HOT 11S help Capture flawlessly with 50MP F1.6wide-aperture triple lens camera and delivers outstanding low light performance for head-turning shots for all lightening conditions. Moreover, 90GHz touching sampling rate, Ultra Smooth Display improves the recognition of your fingers on display, detecting the accurate position in the face of rapid movements or sliding which makes it a suitable gaming device.
Infinix has also launched the dedicated Free Fire edition of HOT 11s which comes with some unique, out of the box Free Fire items as well. Infinix has truly motivated the Esports fans by enabling them to bring out their talents with HOT 11S. Both versions of Infinix HOT 11S are available in Pakistan at a price of Rs 25,999/-

