The Journey to X: vivo Lighting Up a New Path for Photography with ZEISS

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, is known for its leading innovation and technological advancements in smart devices and intelligent mobile services.

The brand has introduced some pathbreaking technologies in recent years, such as the world’s first pop-up selfie camera, AI Night Portrait, Eye Autofocus in the front camera, and many more.



Earlier this year, vivo introduced the premium X series with the launch of its key flagship smartphone, the X60 Pro, focusing on an exceptional professional-grade photography experience. vivo is all set to keep the legacy going and taking the innovation offering of the premium X series to the next level with the launch of the X70 Pro.

As per a recent leak, vivo is said to continue its long-term strategic partnership with ZEISS to co-engineer the camera system of its upcoming marvel- the X70 Pro.

ZEISS brings a decade-long experience and expertise in optical technologies that will enable vivo to enhance the imaging performance of its flagship smartphones.

ZEISS, a well-known manufacturer of optics and lenses, is a brand trusted and preferred by camera and photography experts.

Therefore, X70 Pro, the second-generation smartphone of the X series, is anticipated to provide consumers with a more appealing, easier-to-use, and more professional mobile photography experience.

With a modern and sophisticated design, X70 Pro is the industry-leading high-end flagship smartphone of the X series to arrive with some outstanding new technologies to challenge traditional camera photography.

vivo X70 Pro will operate with the ZEISS T* Coating technology, making it the first smartphone in the market to be offering the anti-reflective coating feature to reduce reflectivity, stray light and ghosting.

The ZEISS T* coating can enhance the transmission rate of visible light, improve image quality, and accurately restore the colors of a subject.

In simpler words, ZEISS T* Coating will enable the users to get a perfect night camera experience and capture beautiful night photos without any disturbing elements.

The ZEISS T* Coating is not the only great innovation expected, for rumors also suggest that vivo is introducing the Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera with the X70 Pro.

An exclusive feature, the Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera is a one-of-a-kind technology that will allow users to capture seamless video without any motion jerk even in low light. It would help the smartphone zoom further without loss in quality and deliver superior Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for a super steady camera experience even while running, playing a sport, or shooting on uneven surfaces.

Over the last few years, we have seen many smartphones coming into the market with camera innovation technology but vivo is changing the market forever by introducing DSLR-level camera features into its smartphone camera.



The latest addition to the X series is expected to be future-ready in a true sense, with an arrangement of powerful professional-grade camera features and ultimate stabilization to help you shoot high-quality pictures and videos.

If you are a photography enthusiast, it is the phone to watch out for! It packs everything a shutterbug needs and can ask for.

We are still waiting for an official announcement about the exact specifications, launch dates, and price. But from what the recent leaks suggest, the smartphone is expected to bring a revolutionary change in the smartphone camera market.

We are expecting more exciting developments and technological breakthroughs to come.

Stay tuned as we reveal more about the product in the coming days.