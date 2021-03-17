The latest Samsung A-series is water and dust proof

(@fidahassanain)

Samsung news series consisting A32, A 52 and A 72 are the phones that accompany you the best possible way in all your moments of your life.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Like always, samsung Galaxy has once again stunned all its rivals by introducing master pieces: A 32, A52 and A72.

All these phones are available in different shapes and perfect designs and colors and available against very reasonable prices.

A32 is just Rs 41, 999, A52 is available at Rs 57,999 and A72 of 128GB is available at Rs 69,999 while A72 of 256GB is available at 84, 999. All the phones have amazing features and perfect battering timing that provide you heart-touching experience of capturing moment. They just accompany you wherever you go. Even these devises are water and dust proof.

Samsung Galaxy A32 with display of 6.4 infinity U and other excellent specifications has been launched.

The phone is available in four different colors including awesome black, awesome blue, awesome white and awesome violet. Its Ram is 6GB, coupled with OS Anroid 11 and battery of 5000mAh 15W Super Fast Charging.

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A52 blended with amazing flavors.

The latest Galaxy A series just started off with the entry level with a slogan of “innovation accessible to everyone”.

The A52 has come up with two flavours including 4g and 5G. It comprises a flat display of 6.5 and eight of just 189 grams with a battery that should days between charges.

The display is a super amoled panel with 1080p resolution and a high refresh rate – 90Hz for the 4G model and 120Hz on the 5G version.

In High Brightness Mode this panel can reach 800 nits of brightness for better visibility even in bright sunlight.

The display is safe by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5, coupled with additional protection in place to earn it an IP67 rating as it protective from dust tight and submersion up to 1m of water for half an hour.

Samsung A72 has just made waves in today’s market of technology as it is a phone everyone wants to have

The display, screen, processor, Chipset, color, Ram, internal and external memory, front and rear cameras are worth great experience. It has a 6.7-inch display, with a larger 5,000mAh battery coupled with the support 3x optical zoom.

The design of the two phones seems to be identical with quad cameras at the back and an Infinity-O Display with the cutout placed in the top centre. The Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are reported to be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance up to a depth of 10 metres for 30 minutes.

Both phones are said to support OIS and feature a Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with 800 nits of peak brightness. The battery packs of the handsets are expected to last for up to two days. Samsung could also introduce an exchange offer for more discount with the launch of the new phones.