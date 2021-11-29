UrduPoint.com

The Magic Man — Shot On Vivo X70 Pro

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:55 PM

The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

Need an expensive camera setup to make a perfect professional film? vivo has just busted this myth with its all new X70 Pro– closing the gap between mobile and professional photography

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) vivo, a global tech giant, added another flagship device—vivo X70 Pro to its premium X series in Pakistan. Owing to its ultimate professional camera features, a well-known director, Soheb Akhtar took the challenge to shoot a complete film using vivo X70 Pro and everyone has been waiting for it to come out ever since. Well, the wait is finally over as “The Magic Man”– Shot on vivo X70 Pro is here.
The Magic Man is a short film completely shot using the vivo X70 Pro under the direction of Soheb Akhtar. Written by Ali Hussain, it very beautifully portrays the story of a Magic Man, who after years of hustle, finally gets his wish granted but had to give it all up to save someone’s life. The film is a perfect mix of emotions, great acting, direction and amazing equipment-making it a must watch.
Director of The Magic Man, Soheb Akhtar, shares his experience of making the entire film using vivo X70 Pro “Since vivo has cooperated with ZEISS for the X70 Pro, we were wondering if it could clearly record an environment with complex light sources and even under extremely dark environments. This inspired us to create The Magic Man. The performance of X70 Pro while shooting this film was way beyond our expectation as it handled the low light and photography in motion extremely well. Capturing the true emotions as the power behind it can be felt by the audience.

Photography is not an art for a selected few but an enjoyment for all of us. This is a phone that can realize your dreams. With X70 Pro in your hands, everything is possible and every try is capable of creating a great film.”

As a brand, vivo wholeheartedly supports mobile photography. The brand has therefore been constantly researching and innovating to make camera technology more enjoyable and accessible. With the X70 Pro, vivo has delivered a diverse range of photography and videography features for users to explore. Having continued its strategic partnership with ZEISS, a leader in optical technology, vivo further advances its camera system with the Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera coupled with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0, for high-quality stable images.

Moreover, vivo X70 Pro is equipped with ultimate night photography and videography features such as Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Video, Pure Night View and Pro Cinematic Mode, each portraying its prowess. With X70 Pro, vivo makes it possible for everyone to experience a professional quality photography and videography and record every moment with extreme clarity.

Have you witnessed the fascinating professional videography with The Magic Man–Shot on vivo X70 Pro yet? Go on an emotional ride and watch the film now:

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology Mobile Man Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts sere ..

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts serenity

50 seconds ago
 FESCO issue shutdown program

FESCO issue shutdown program

6 minutes ago
 German Citizens' Opinion on Cannabis Legalization ..

German Citizens' Opinion on Cannabis Legalization Splits Even - Survey

6 minutes ago
 Closing Internal EU Borders Over Omircon Coronavir ..

Closing Internal EU Borders Over Omircon Coronavirus Variant Not Planned - Paris

6 minutes ago
 PTA blocks 526,082 fake SIMs

PTA blocks 526,082 fake SIMs

6 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested with liquor

Drug dealer arrested with liquor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.