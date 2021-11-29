Need an expensive camera setup to make a perfect professional film? vivo has just busted this myth with its all new X70 Pro– closing the gap between mobile and professional photography

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) vivo, a global tech giant, added another flagship device—vivo X70 Pro to its premium X series in Pakistan. Owing to its ultimate professional camera features, a well-known director, Soheb Akhtar took the challenge to shoot a complete film using vivo X70 Pro and everyone has been waiting for it to come out ever since. Well, the wait is finally over as “The Magic Man”– Shot on vivo X70 Pro is here.

The Magic Man is a short film completely shot using the vivo X70 Pro under the direction of Soheb Akhtar. Written by Ali Hussain, it very beautifully portrays the story of a Magic Man, who after years of hustle, finally gets his wish granted but had to give it all up to save someone’s life. The film is a perfect mix of emotions, great acting, direction and amazing equipment-making it a must watch.

Director of The Magic Man, Soheb Akhtar, shares his experience of making the entire film using vivo X70 Pro “Since vivo has cooperated with ZEISS for the X70 Pro, we were wondering if it could clearly record an environment with complex light sources and even under extremely dark environments. This inspired us to create The Magic Man. The performance of X70 Pro while shooting this film was way beyond our expectation as it handled the low light and photography in motion extremely well. Capturing the true emotions as the power behind it can be felt by the audience.

Photography is not an art for a selected few but an enjoyment for all of us. This is a phone that can realize your dreams. With X70 Pro in your hands, everything is possible and every try is capable of creating a great film.”

As a brand, vivo wholeheartedly supports mobile photography. The brand has therefore been constantly researching and innovating to make camera technology more enjoyable and accessible. With the X70 Pro, vivo has delivered a diverse range of photography and videography features for users to explore. Having continued its strategic partnership with ZEISS, a leader in optical technology, vivo further advances its camera system with the Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera coupled with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0, for high-quality stable images.

Moreover, vivo X70 Pro is equipped with ultimate night photography and videography features such as Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Video, Pure Night View and Pro Cinematic Mode, each portraying its prowess. With X70 Pro, vivo makes it possible for everyone to experience a professional quality photography and videography and record every moment with extreme clarity.

Have you witnessed the fascinating professional videography with The Magic Man–Shot on vivo X70 Pro yet? Go on an emotional ride and watch the film now: