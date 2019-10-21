UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Most AnticipatedInfinix Hot 8 4+64GB Variant Launched In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:23 PM

The Most anticipatedInfinix Hot 8 4+64GB Variant launched in Pakistan

The wait is over!!! The most anticipated smartphone, InfinixHot 8 4+64GB is now available in Pakistan for Rs.18,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) The wait is over!!! The most anticipated smartphone, InfinixHot 8 4+64GB is now available in Pakistan for Rs.18,999. Hot 8 received a lot of appreciation and praise for its extra-ordinary features such as a big 5000mAh battery and a big 6.6” HD+ Display, in its respective price category and now as a token of appreciation for the continuous support by the fans, the brand is launching this new variant.

Joe Hu, the country head for Infinix Pakistan commented on this, “The people in Pakistan really love Infinix Hot 8 and Infinix appreciates their support throughout.Since the day we launched Hot 8 2+32GB variant, fans have been demanding Hot 8 4+64GB variant and today we announce the launch of this variant just for our fans.”

Infinix Hot 8 comes with a big 5000mAh Battery that can easily go on for four days. The big battery is charged by a 2A fast charge technology so that users can charge their phone with in no time. Users can watch endless TV shows and can play their favorite games without worrying about charging their phone.

Infinix Hot 8 has a big 6.

6” HD+ display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the front housing only the selfie camera. This big screen makes the phone a complete stunner in terms of looks and users get a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The 720p resolution of the display makes viewing a phenomenal experience on this smartphone.

On the back, users will get a triple rear camera setup consisting of 13MP+2MP+QVGA lens. The AI feature on HOT 8 adjusts the camera parameters according to the conditions around the users so that they can capture photos more conveniently. With Hot 8 in hands, users can also enjoy low light shooting without compromising on the image quality. The 8MP selfie camera on the front also comes with a led flash so that users can capture clear selfies in dim light conditions.

Hot 8 is complete package and a smartphone that is up-to-date with the latest technology. In this device, users can find all the essential features such as fingerprint and face id, latest android version 9.0, Dirac sound mode for quality sound etc. With the price it comes with, Hot 8 is without no doubt the best smartphone option for the users.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Technology Price National University TV All Best Housing Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Joins Trans Regional Maritime Networ ..

12 seconds ago

Scientists may be getting closer to creating a uni ..

4 minutes ago

Work and family demands may impact women's heart h ..

4 minutes ago

First-time evidence suggests that fat can accumula ..

4 minutes ago

9 killed in gas cylinder explosion in ambulance

4 minutes ago

Justice Amin Ud Din takes oath as Supreme Court ju ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.