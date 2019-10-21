The Most anticipatedInfinix Hot 8 4+64GB Variant launched in Pakistan

The wait is over!!! The most anticipated smartphone, InfinixHot 8 4+64GB is now available in Pakistan for Rs.18,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) The wait is over!!! The most anticipated smartphone, InfinixHot 8 4+64GB is now available in Pakistan for Rs.18,999. Hot 8 received a lot of appreciation and praise for its extra-ordinary features such as a big 5000mAh battery and a big 6.6” HD+ Display, in its respective price category and now as a token of appreciation for the continuous support by the fans, the brand is launching this new variant.

Joe Hu, the country head for Infinix Pakistan commented on this, “The people in Pakistan really love Infinix Hot 8 and Infinix appreciates their support throughout.Since the day we launched Hot 8 2+32GB variant, fans have been demanding Hot 8 4+64GB variant and today we announce the launch of this variant just for our fans.”

Infinix Hot 8 comes with a big 5000mAh Battery that can easily go on for four days. The big battery is charged by a 2A fast charge technology so that users can charge their phone with in no time. Users can watch endless TV shows and can play their favorite games without worrying about charging their phone.

Infinix Hot 8 has a big 6.

6” HD+ display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the front housing only the selfie camera. This big screen makes the phone a complete stunner in terms of looks and users get a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The 720p resolution of the display makes viewing a phenomenal experience on this smartphone.

On the back, users will get a triple rear camera setup consisting of 13MP+2MP+QVGA lens. The AI feature on HOT 8 adjusts the camera parameters according to the conditions around the users so that they can capture photos more conveniently. With Hot 8 in hands, users can also enjoy low light shooting without compromising on the image quality. The 8MP selfie camera on the front also comes with a led flash so that users can capture clear selfies in dim light conditions.

Hot 8 is complete package and a smartphone that is up-to-date with the latest technology. In this device, users can find all the essential features such as fingerprint and face id, latest android version 9.0, Dirac sound mode for quality sound etc. With the price it comes with, Hot 8 is without no doubt the best smartphone option for the users.