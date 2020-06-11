The Most Solid Smartphones of H1 2020

These Smartphones Promise Flagship Features for A Competitive Price

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th June, 2020) It’s an exciting time in the world of technology. While Covid has changed the way we live life, it has given an unprecedented rise to technology and digitization. Companies around the world are riding this wave of technological development and bringing products and services that fulfill the needs of all their consumers.

In Pakistan, the market is heating up again as well. Newer phones are coming out from all directions offering people some thrilling options to choose from. While people are emerging from the lockdown on the lookout for fresh smartphones, we have put together a list of the best mid-rangers to have arrived on the scene in Pakistan.

All these devices pack a punch in features such as the HUAWEI Nova 7i that has the fastest processor and battery charging capability in its price segment. Whereas other phones also tout big batteries and high camera gimmicks.

HUAWEI Nova 7i (PKR 43,999/-)

Huawei has recently launched its Super Nova smartphone called HUAWEI Nova 7i – with a wide range of innovative features for multi-tasking and immersive gaming. It is one of the most complete devices by the company that ticks all the right boxes – design, camera, processor, charging etc. While it boasts the true 48MP Quad AI Camera that captures outstanding imagery, its 16MP front camera also has a stellar night time selfie feature. The phone has a few unique accolades to its name such as Kirin 810 7nm chipset which is the fastest in its price segment and exceeds all other smartphone processors when it comes to performance. More so, the 4,200 mAh battery can be charged to 70% within 30 minutes with the powerful 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge charging block.

The phone also offers a massive 8GB + 128GB storage capacity and comes with Huawei’s very own app marketplace called HUAWEI AppGallery. Interestingly, the phone also charged through comparison reviews with its competitors and is priced for PKR 43,999/-.

Vivo S1 Pro (PKR 39,999/-)

As the Vivo brand is gaining popularity among the more affordable handsets, it launched the Vivo S1 Pro – a sleek, attractive smartphone with a powerfulQualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and several good features provided only by tech giants. While the company had to drop its price to keep the phone attractive, its base-variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, so it should not need external storage. It enables multi-tasking at high speed. The S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED notchless display and a slim bezel, for vivid gaming experiences. An in-display fingerprint reader promises complete security of your data. It has a triple camera setup on the rear comprising of a 48MP lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle, while the third and fourth sensors are 2MP each.

On the front, it has a 32MP pop-up selfie sensor that allows you to express your creative talents. The device is powered with a 4,500 mAh battery. The smartphone runs on an Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box.

On the downside, the chipset is a bit lackluster and the camera performance doesn’t lend it a competitive edge.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (PKR 53,999/-)

Another remarkable device in the same price-range is the Samsung Galaxy A51 that features an advanced Octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, extendable with a 512GB micro-SD card, for faster performance and multi-tasking. The Infinity-O Display 6.5" FHD+ widescreen display, enriched with Super AMOLED technology, adds great excitement to gaming and surfing without interruption. Its ultra-high resolution Quad camera setup comprises of a 48MP Main Cam, a 123° 12MP Ultra-Wide Cam, a 5MP Macro Cam, and a 5MP Depth Camera for great photography, with daylight or dark nights.

A 32MP front camera enables spectacular selfies, with a blur-effect (Bokeh). Samsung Knox promises Defense-Grade, multi-layered security for every user. It protects the phone and your data from malware and malicious threats. The device can only be accessed through an onscreen biometric authentication. The handset is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Fast-Charging.On the other hand, A51 Chipset isn't as powerful as what Nova 7i offers at 43,999/-. Camera performance also lacks in low-light. Other phone brands offer up to 256GB internal storage in this price tagso the price is not as competitive as the others.

Realme 6 Pro (PKR 54,999/-)

Realme is gaining popularity as a trendy brand and has introduced the Realme 6 Pro device in this price range, with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Its high-end variant, the 6i has some impressive specs, including the latest chipset - Snapdragon 720G, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, to deliver high speed. It has a dedicated slot to expand the storage capacity to 256GB.But to the Nova 7i’s credit, it does come with some win over the 6 Pro. For one, its Mali-G56 MP6 should deliver slightly better gaming experience than the Adreno 618 GPU of the competition at even a low price range.

This handset is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear, with a 64MP primary sensor along with a 12MP secondary lens, an 8MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor, but Huawei’s Nova 7i takes the cake in photography comparisons. It has a 16MP front-facing dual-camera with an 8MP lenses. It is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery for consistent performance.