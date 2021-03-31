The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables Professional Quality Photos and Videos

Vivo, the global smartphone leading brand has launched first smartphone from its high-end photography flagship X series- the vivo X60 Pro in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th March, 2021) vivo, the global smartphone leading brand has launched first smartphone from its high-end photography flagship X series- the vivo X60 Pro in Pakistan. It is one of the first smartphones of vivo's flagship X series to arrive in Pakistan with vivo ZEISS co-engineered Imaging system and Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 for making the photography capabilities even more powerful.



If you are an amateur photographer, content creator, or someone who considers smartphones a powerful yet elegant accessory and are always on the lookout for sophisticated technologies, the new vivo X60 Pro is your catch.

The new X60 Pro handset furthers the legacy of the high-end X series that offers more powerful, comprehensive, and differentiated photography features, delivering experiences to users that can draw parallels to professional photography equipment.

vivo, being a customer-centric brand, always comes with one or another new technology to lure its customers. X60 Pro is a performer in terms of all matrices like camera, battery, display, and entertainment. Let us have a look at the various features of the smartphone:

vivo ZEISS co-engineered Imaging system

As mobile photography is one of vivo’s long-term strategic tracks, vivo actively pursues breakthroughs in this field through user-oriented innovation. vivo has long been dedicated to investing in advanced photography technologies that bring joy to the user experience. To keep up with that, the X60 Pro comes with a vivo-ZEISS co-engineered Imaging system that enhances the overall image quality with improved sharpness and clarity for more authentic colours.

Gimbal Stabilization 2.0

The main camera of X60 Pro is equipped with an updated Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, which is a futuristic technology that produces steady images and videos. The large aperture of 48MP main + 13MP wide-angle camera receives more light and ensures better performance in night photography, sports photography, etc. It solves the problem of shaking while running and capturing snapshots.

Furthermore, it ensures consistent and stable effects for the entire image without blurring the edges. ​The technology helps stabilize the image across five axis, allowing for cleaner and clearer motion photography.

Additionally, the Pro Sports Mode feature, when clubbed with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, also results in high-quality motion pictures. Its VIS 5-Axis Video Stabilization combats shaking from all angles and allows users to take stable, clear, and smooth videos in sports scenes with ease.

Superb Night Camera 2.

0 and Extreme Night Vision 2.0

The vivo X60 Pro features the Superb Night Camera 2.0, which helps recreate millions of shades in a single tap. A late night photography expedition will no longer be cancelled because of low lighting!

The wide-angle lens has vivo’s Super Night algorithm built-in, which helps capture the impressive expanse of the night. The X60 Pro also uses the night algorithm and the HDR algorithm together in the Super Pano mode to considerably improve splicing in low-light scenarios.

Moreover, the X60 Pro is equipped with the newly upgraded Extreme Night Vision 2.0, where vivo’s innovative AI noise reduction algorithm kicks in when it’s extremely dark. The 48MP main camera with a large aperture of f/1.48 increases the light intake and allows the Gimbal equipped camera to perform better in night photography, sports photography, etc.

Elegant design and aesthetics to complement your personality:

In today’s world, everyone wants to carry a smartphone that is up to date, sleek, ergonomic, and light weigh- best suited for our hyper-active routine lives. The new X60 Pro comes up with an ultra-sleek design and adopts a flexible display, which is lighter and thinner compared to traditional displays.

​It also adopts the latest AG Glass with Satin Finish, which gives the glass surface a hazy texture like a cloudy cover​. For user suitability, X60 Pro adopts a 3D curved design, making it lighter, thinner, and more comfortable to hold. ​Its premium matte finish makes it more stylish and eye-catchy.

A performer in every way:

The all-new X60 Pro is equipped with a flagship performance and a flexible display with an industry-leading 120Hz refresh rate that provides users with more intricate visual details.

As the industry's flagship platform, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 in X60 Pro also provides users with powerful performance and excellent power consumption. It excellently optimizes all scenarios in consumers' daily use and gaming experience. ​

The vivo X60 pro is a versatile and futuristic smartphone that is perfect in terms of its performance and bounty of customer-centric features. Designed to facilitate the lives of high-value users and complement their personality, the smartphone is a must-buy for those looking for a professional smartphone experience, unhindered performance, and elevated experiences with a stylish look.

Priced at Rs. 129,999, X60 Pro is available for pre orders across Pakistan. Customers can pre-order now to claim their VIP Experience Card and Free Goodies Box.