The OIC Holds Briefing Session on Preparations for the 18th OIC Trade Fair in Lahore

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 May, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), organized jointly with the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a briefing session on preparations for the 18th OIC Trade Fair, at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, on 15th May, 2023.

H.

E. Dr. Ahmad Sengendo, Assistant Secretary General of the OIC delivered his speech before the briefing session where he said that the session was held in line with the relevant resolution of the 48th and 49th sessions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Dr.

Sengendo thanked the Islamic Center for the Development of Trade (ICDT), which is OIC’s Subsidiary Organ and main partner of the relevant authorities in Pakistan in staging the upcoming fair in Lahore, for its knowledge, expertise and resources towards the organization of Lahore Fair, on 16th – 18th June, 2023.



H.E Ambassador Fawed Sher, the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC informed the participants that all is set for the holding of the Trade Fair and encouraged Member States to encourage concerned public and private sectors stakeholders to participate actively in the Trade Fair.

The ICDT also gave an elaborate brief on the arrangements being made for the success of the Trade Fair and Expo.