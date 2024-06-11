The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: Realme C63
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand globally, is set to introduce the realme C63 in Pakistan on June 12, 2024. Priced at PKR 34,999, the realme C63 offers premium features including a vegan leather back cover, 45W fast charging, and advanced AI experiences. The device will be available in Leather Blue and Jade Green.
Apart from the being the first midrange device to offer the impressive vegan leather back cover, another standout feature of the realme C63 is its 45W fast charging capability, setting a new benchmark in its price range. This allows for 1 hour of talk time with just 1 minute of charging. Coupled with a 5000mAh massive battery, the phone ensures extended usage without frequent recharging.
Safety and Reliability at Its Core
The realme C63's charging system has achieved the prestigious TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, which means it has undergone rigorous testing and meets the highest safety standards. This certification covers not only the battery but also the charger, cable, and IC, ensuring comprehensive safety across all components. The comprehensive safety certification covers: overheating protection, short circuit protection, voltage surge protection, fire protection, EMI/EMC protection, and drop and impact protection. These safety measures provide peace of mind, ensuring the device charges safely and efficiently.
realme has incorporated 38 safety measures to guarantee the safety of high-power charging. These protections extend from the charger and data cable to the phone's charging interface, circuit, and battery, ensuring comprehensive safety and reliability.
Innovative Three-in-One Charging System
The realme C63 features a three-in-one charging system, offering smooth and stable switching between fast and universal charging modes. This intelligent system eliminates intermittent charging issues, providing a seamless charging experience. Additionally, the intelligent charging protection mode learns user habits, slowing down charging during sleep to protect the battery and delay aging.
Advanced Performance and AI Features
Beyond its impressive battery and charging capabilities, the realme C63 boasts an octa-core architecture chip, ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency. The phone includes Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology, simulating a 12GB RAM experience by expanding its 6GB RAM by up to 6GB, allowing up to 18 apps to run simultaneously in the background.
AI features such as Air Gestures and AI Noise Reduction enhance user experience, offering touch-free call management and clearer phone calls by reducing background noise. The device also offers impressive durability with dustproof and waterproof levels, ensuring reliability in various conditions.
The realme C63 is poised to deliver a premium experience with its rapid and safe charging capabilities, massive battery, and advanced features. Stay tuned for more updates on availability and grab the realme C63 to enjoy these cutting-edge features at an unbeatable price.
