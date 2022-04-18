The Power of Gold – vivo Brings an All-New Color Scheme to Its V23e Lineup

The Golden Snitch. Ferrero Rocher. Your grandfather’s old watch. Pretty pair of eyes. Sunsets and Sunrises. The Nib of a fountain pen. An antique brass collectible

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022) The Golden Snitch. Ferrero Rocher. Your grandfather’s old watch. Pretty pair of eyes. Sunsets and Sunrises. The Nib of a fountain pen. An antique brass collectible. Your mother’s jewellery. Sunflowers and autumn leaves. It is an unsaid rule that the best things in life are always gold. There’s a new addition to this list and there’s nothing more personal, memorable and intimate in life than this next item.

So, vivo took it upon itself to bring a bit of glitter to its successful V23e in the Pakistan market. The brand recently announced the entry of a new color scheme, Sunshine Gold to its existing V23e color palettes. While Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast have been receiving terrific attention from smartphone enthusiasts, the Sunshine Gold hue has brought a sense of grandeur to the smartphone. Already known in the market for its camera system and design, here’s a rewind at vivo V23e’s most attractive features.

vivo’s V23e is equipped with a strong front and rear camera system that makes the smartphone an ideal pick for every photography enthusiast. The device offers tons of features to explore starting with a high resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with integrated Eye Autofocus. Two important factors here are its swift imaging in fast moving environments and ability to capture images in low lighting.

The V23e also boasts of an unparalleled night camera feature named AI Extreme Night Portrait. The feature uses an AI algorithm to merge multiple frames and denoise the picture resulting in perfectly illuminated pictures even with little to no light source. The AI algorithm also ensures that facial features of the portrait are reproduced intelligently through AI brightening and AI denoising.

The device also showcases ISOCELL 3.0 which improves light sensitivity no matter what the angle of sight, V23e offers a triple camera setup of a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The camera uses the Super Night Mode to display the best of vivo V23e’s night photography with the help of Al multi-frame denoising.

Furthermore, vivo V23e offers an upgraded version of the Double Exposure with more detail than the previous generation. Through its Steadiface Selfie Video, vivo V23e eliminates the challenge of shaky videos, stabilizing the subject’s onscreen appearance for perfect videos. Dual-View Video enables simultaneous video recording with the front and rear cameras to capture unforgettable moments from both angles with shapes of masks and an adjustable aspect ratio.

vivo V23e does not simply rule the world of smartphone photography, it also has a trendy design setup. Thanks to its diverse color schemes, vivo V23e has already become a popular choice in the market. With the arrival of the new Sunshine Gold, vivo V23e is becoming a leading choice among young consumers. In terms of its comfortable hand-held feel, vivo V23e presents an Ultra Slim AG Design that allows users to effortlessly carry such a light device. Equipped with a 2.5D Flat Frame design, the smartphone guarantees a visually pleasing appearance that goes with your style and mood.

Moving on to the device’s performance attributes, vivo V23e has enabled a 44W Flash Charge technology for users that powers the smartphone quickly and effectively. Moreover, the battery lasts for a long duration thanks to its 4050mAh battery life. V23e delivers an 8 GB + 4 GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary. Users can therefore enjoy a lag-free experience anytime and anywhere.

vivo V23e in its brand-new color scheme is available for purchase across Pakistan. For a price of Rs. 52,999 (128GB) and Rs. 59,999 (256GB), vivo V23e has already become a favorite in the audience and the Sunshine Gold color scheme is only making choices better.