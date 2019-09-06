UrduPoint.com
The Power Phone Built For The New Work Tribe: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And 10+ Launched In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:39 PM

The power phone built for the new work tribe: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ launched in Pakistan

Engineered for multi-faceted users to bring their new ideas to life with productivity, performance, design and creativity tools, the most powerful Samsung Galaxy Note10 and 10+ is now available in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th September, 2019) Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled their latest Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ in Pakistan, a powerful device built for powerful users. Galaxy Note10 is engineered for the modern lifestyle, reflecting the need of users to make the most out of every moment. Combining impeccable camera, performance and productivity tools, with a sleek and slim design, and a dynamic AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ offer users a smartphone experience that’s unparalleled.

“Samsung is committed towards creating meaningful innovations for a better and new mobile experience for its consumers,” said Mr. Roy, MD, Samsung Electronics Pakistan speaking at the launch ceremony.“The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ is built for new era of mobile productivity and for this we have made our devices extremely powerful, versatile and seamlessly connected. It is a smartphone that can do anything and is designed for people who want to do everything.”

The launch ceremony was attended by influencers from all walks of life. Guests at the event got to experience the amazing new features Samsung has introduced with the launch of Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ in the form of exquisite experience zones.

Galaxy Note10 is engineered for multidimensional users to bring their new ideas to life with powerful productivity, performance, design and creativity tools in the palm of their hands.

  • PURPOSEFUL DESIGN: Edge-to-edge, all-screen-design display with symmetrical camera cutout for a more immersive experience, every detail of the Galaxy Note10 was designed to offer the most top-notch user experience. Form and function; aesthetics and innovation, come together to allow users to pursue their passions. With an almost bezel-less dynamic AMOLED Infiniti-O display, intuitive UI, and gorgeous color choices, Galaxy Note10’s attention to detail has resulted in thecreation of a beautiful smartphonethat provides an even better experience.
  • MULTI-FACETED PRODUCTIVITY: Galaxy Note10 is engineered for modern-day lifestyle, reflecting the need of users to make the most out of every moment. The redesigned S Pen, expanded Samsung DeX, and partner integrations with the likes of Microsoft, offer productivity solutions for users to accomplish more than ever, and that too, on the go!
  • INSPIRING CREATIVITY: For a world that communicates with photos and videos,and is fueled by creativity, Galaxy Note10 transforms the entire production process. Shoot with pro-grade video tools and edit them right from your palm, without any professional equipment. Snap amazing photos, record your screen, and chat with fun AR functions; with the all new Galaxy Note10, you can take creativity and self-expression to the next level.
  • UNPARALLELED PERFORMANCE: Galaxy Note10 is a powerful device built for power users—those who say yes to new opportunities and challenge themselves with new experiences. It’s built with the speed and connectivity that allows users to do more than ever, limited only by their imagination. A long-lasting battery, latest chip-set, 12 GBs of Ram and a powerful graphics processor,come together to allowyou to perform at your best.

Available for the first time in multiple sizes, and with a choice of three prismatic hues, the newest additions to the Note family make it easy to find the perfect phone to suit your needs and style. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will be available in local markets from Sept. 1, 2019.

For more information about the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+, visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ Specifications

　

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Display

6.3-inch FHD+
Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,
2280 x 1080 (401ppi)
HDR10+ Certified

6.8-inch Quad HD+
Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
3040 × 1440 (498ppi)
HDR10+ Certified

Camera

Rear: Triple Camera
– Ultra Wide: 16MP F2.

2 (123°)
– Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.5/F2.4 OIS (77°)
– Telephoto: 12MP F2.1 OIS (45°)

Front: 10MP 2PD AF F2.2 (80°)

Rear: Quad Camera
– Ultra Wide: 16MP F2.2 (123°)
– Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.5/F2.4 OIS (77°)
– Telephoto: 12MP F2.1 OIS (45°)
– DepthVision Camera: VGA

Front: 10MP 2PD AF F2.2 (80°)

Body

71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm, 168g
(BLE S Pen: 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g)

77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm, 196g
(BLE S Pen: 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g)
* Galaxy Note10+ 5G mmWave model weighs 198g.

AP

– 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.9 GHz)
– 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
* May differ by market and mobile operator.

Memory

– 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
(LTE model only)- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
(5G model only)

– 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
– 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

SIM Card

LTE

Dual SIM: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

5G

Single SIM: one Nano SIM

Single SIM: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

Battery10

3,500mAh (typical)

4,300mAh (typical)

OS

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Network

LTE

Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
– Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload

5G

5G Non Standalone (NSA), Sub6 / mmWave

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac/ ax (2.4/ 5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM
– Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload

Payment

NFC, MST
*May differ by market, mobile operator and service providers.

Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB light sensor
(BLE S Pen: 6-axis Sensor including Gyro Sensor and Acceleration Sensor)

Authentication

Lock Type: Pattern, PIN, Password
Biometric Lock Types: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

Audio

Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG
(In-box earphones: Type-C plug, hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit)
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)
Audio Playback Format:
MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE

Video

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

