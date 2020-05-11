The Punjab Governor Cuts the Ribbon for TECNO Donation Ceremony to Help the Country Resume Work

TECNO, a premier smartphone brandconducted aCSR Donation Ceremony on 11th of May, 2020 in which Governor of the Punjab Choudhry Muhamad Sarwar along with other provincial government officials were also present

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020) TECNO, a premier smartphone brandconducted aCSR Donation Ceremony on 11th of May, 2020 in which Governor of the Punjab Choudhry Muhamad Sarwar along with other provincial government officials were also present. The ceremony took place at Hafeez Centre in Lahore, the biggest I.T Market of the country. Fulfilling its corporate responsibility,TECNOhas taken an admirable initiative to distribute medical products and equipment.

The Overview of the CSR campaign, “Healthy Back to Business,”was to help Pakistan’s mobile phone industry to resume work and production. Since the first outbreak of coronavirus patient in March the country has been observing strict lockdown forover a span of 50 days, now. With the efforts of medical staff and nationwide support the country has reasonably controlled the spread of Covid-19. As a renowned Chinese brand, TECNO has come forward with the great responsibilityof helping their Pakistani brethren.

While addressing the tech dealers nationwide, TECNO’s SalesDirector, Adeel Tahir, said:

“The current pandemic is cause for great concern for the whole world. Nonetheless, TECNO is committed to provide safe and healthy shopping environment to retailers and customers in Pakistan.

We feel proud to join hands withPakistan Mobile Industry Union and extend our help to companiesin getting back to business while ensuring their health security through our effective Donation Campaign.”

Initiating this campaign, TECNO donated 120,000 masks and 32 sterilized disinfectingtunnelsto various mobile vendor markets, nationwide. These itemswould further be circulated to local mobile customers, I.T market unions, custom organizations and to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority enterprise.This campaign aims at maximizing sales process in the country by reducing the threat of Covid-19 outspread.

TECNO, maintaining its brand equity has always been one step ahead in executing productiveCSR campaigns. With its large donationto Khubaib Foundation’sBlue Chalk Campaign for educating orphans the brand has a history with constructive campaigns. Yet again, TECNO has high hopes with this charitable campaign to help local industriesregulate their businessand make a significant difference in Pakistan. TECNO tiktok campaign #ExpectMoreSafe is also in trending over social media with 52.6 million views.