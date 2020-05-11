UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Punjab Governor Cuts The Ribbon For TECNO Donation Ceremony To Help The Country Resume Work

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:21 PM

The Punjab Governor Cuts the Ribbon for TECNO Donation Ceremony to Help the Country Resume Work

TECNO, a premier smartphone brandconducted aCSR Donation Ceremony on 11th of May, 2020 in which Governor of the Punjab Choudhry Muhamad Sarwar along with other provincial government officials were also present

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020) TECNO, a premier smartphone brandconducted aCSR Donation Ceremony on 11th of May, 2020 in which Governor of the Punjab Choudhry Muhamad Sarwar along with other provincial government officials were also present. The ceremony took place at Hafeez Centre in Lahore, the biggest I.T Market of the country. Fulfilling its corporate responsibility,TECNOhas taken an admirable initiative to distribute medical products and equipment.

The Overview of the CSR campaign, “Healthy Back to Business,”was to help Pakistan’s mobile phone industry to resume work and production. Since the first outbreak of coronavirus patient in March the country has been observing strict lockdown forover a span of 50 days, now. With the efforts of medical staff and nationwide support the country has reasonably controlled the spread of Covid-19. As a renowned Chinese brand, TECNO has come forward with the great responsibilityof helping their Pakistani brethren.

While addressing the tech dealers nationwide, TECNO’s SalesDirector, Adeel Tahir, said:
“The current pandemic is cause for great concern for the whole world. Nonetheless, TECNO is committed to provide safe and healthy shopping environment to retailers and customers in Pakistan.

We feel proud to join hands withPakistan Mobile Industry Union and extend our help to companiesin getting back to business while ensuring their health security through our effective Donation Campaign.”

Initiating this campaign, TECNO donated 120,000 masks and 32 sterilized disinfectingtunnelsto various mobile vendor markets, nationwide. These itemswould further be circulated to local mobile customers, I.T market unions, custom organizations and to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority enterprise.This campaign aims at maximizing sales process in the country by reducing the threat of Covid-19 outspread.

TECNO, maintaining its brand equity has always been one step ahead in executing productiveCSR campaigns. With its large donationto Khubaib Foundation’sBlue Chalk Campaign for educating orphans the brand has a history with constructive campaigns. Yet again, TECNO has high hopes with this charitable campaign to help local industriesregulate their businessand make a significant difference in Pakistan. TECNO tiktok campaign #ExpectMoreSafe is also in trending over social media with 52.6 million views.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Governor Business Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile China Social Media Enterprise March May 2020 Market Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is born leader because of his attitude ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Deliver Address on Economy Support Amid P ..

24 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh to chair Cabinet Economic Coordinati ..

36 minutes ago

Swiss Firms Signed Deals to Supply Medical Equipme ..

34 minutes ago

Introducing COVID-19 Tests for Foreigners Entering ..

34 minutes ago

Google doodle commemorates  Saadat Hasan Manto on ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.