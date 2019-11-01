The rapidly evolving digital landscape of Pakistan

The digital landscape of Pakistan has enormously transformed in the last 15 years

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) The digital landscape of Pakistan has enormously transformed in the last 15 years. Development of internet infrastructure, expansion of telecommunication network and influx of digital services has changed the way people communicate and operate. What is perhaps the most evident of these changes is the rise of social media sites e.g. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat which have grown exponentially over the last few years. Social media sites have become a pivotal point of interaction and these days it is hard for anyone to imagine a life without them.

Uploading a selfie or making aninsta story has become as much a part of life as doing our daily chores. Whether it is keeping a track of our loved ones, doing a job hunt, finding new items for our next shopping spree or just getting a generic update of what is happening around the world, social media has become the epicenter of all our activities.

While Instagram and Snapchat are some of the most recent interventions in the digital arena, Facebook has now sustained a lot of years with continuous increase in its footprint across continents. Even in Pakistan Facebook has predominantly become a part of anyone’s life who has access to data or wifi. In the urban centers, users are considerably higher.

Since its inception in 2004, Facebook has become the go to app for many. Even in Pakistan, where internet penetration is still on the lower end, there are about 15 – 20 million men and around 5-6 million women users of Facebook. Two third majorities of the Pakistani users of Facebook are under the age of 25 which indicates its popularity amongst the youth.

Recognizing the increasing attraction of social apps especially Facebook amongst youngsters, telecom operators have started launching customized packages and offers. One such brand which is leading the way forward in this regard is Pakistani telecom company Ufone.

Through Ufone Super Card Plus the company has decided to offer free Facebook to all its subscribers using the package. Ufone’s Super Card Plus was already quite popular amongst the urban and rural diaspora providing all in one communication package for the whole month under the tag of Befikri. Keeping in view that Facebook is now a days a like oxygen for social needs, the Company has tailored the offer, enabling FB along with all features completely free.

For anyone who is out of data or can’t access wifi – which is very common in Pakistan – such offers are a sigh of relief because it allows them to operate with Befikri. This also means that now larger number of people can have access to Facebook because they would not have to pay separately.

Considering that a majority of Pakistan's large population is under 30, developments in the digital sector will help unleash the previously untapped potential of the country's youth. They will also help the youth to find their own voice because sites such as Facebook do provide unparalleled freedom.

Though such offers from telecom operators and advancement in digital technology will surely open new opportunities for a lot of people yet Pakistanis need to realize how platforms such as Facebook could be used for much larger purposes apart from social interaction. Worldwide Facebook has become a key resource for freelancers; livelihoods are now dependent on this medium. Intelligent use of the app has allowed people to expand their potential, helping them to become true digital gurus.

The point to ponder is can the Pakistani youth also fully utilize the immense opportunity the platform offers or will it just restrict itself to uploading pictures? Operators and policy makers are realizing that they need to create ease of use for customers but the customers now also need to mature and use such offers wisely!