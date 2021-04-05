UrduPoint.com
The Realme C25 With 48MP Camera And A Power-packed 6,000 MAh Battery All Set To Hit The Shelves With Three Other Trendy Products

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

The realme C25 with 48MP Camera and a Power-packed 6,000 mAh Battery All Set to Hit the Shelves with Three Other Trendy Products

The youth’s favorite brand realme to launch four new devices in Pakistan capturing the attention of millennials all around

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) realme – the trendsetting smartphone brand for youngsters is taking the market by storm with an all-new device, the realme C25. The phone comes with a 48MP AI Triple Camera – a first in the C Series and a 6,000 mAh battery, taking smartphone photography to newer heights in this price segment. The realme C25 shall be launching live on realme’s official Facebook and YouTube on Wednesday, April 07, 2021 at 12:00 PM along with the realme C21 and two smart audio products.

The new realme C25 will be coming with a high-tech design and model including a powerful and long-lasting 6000mAh battery. This is the first that the 48MP AI Triple Camera will be debuting on the C Series, letting people delve into some amazing smartphone photography.


Apart from this, realme is also launching the realme C21 with a triple camera and advanced features at a budget-efficient price. To take things a notch higher, the brand keeps its promise of providing the best smart audio products by introducing realme Air Buds 2 and Air Buds 2 Neo with Active Noise Cancellation up to 25dB and up to 28hrs Total Playback.

With the “Dare to Leap” slogan coming into play, realme is leaping in the market by introducing a range of smart and trendy devices that suit the needs of all young people in Pakistan.
Tune in live on realme’s Facebook and YouTube on Wednesday, April 07, 2021 at 12:00 PM and don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exciting launch.

