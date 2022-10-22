The realme C25Y is the Ultimate Budget-Friendly Solution to Your Everyday Needs

Boasting a massive 5000mAh battery and a fast Unisoc processor the realme C25Y delivers all-day performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 OCT, 2022) We use smartphones every day to simplify our everyday problems and fulfill our needs. We use them to book a ride service to get from place to place, make cashless transactions through our banking applications, stay up to date with the news, and so much more. To make it possible to perform these daily tasks, your smartphone should have good battery life and processing capabilities to avoid a disturbed usage experience. The realme C25Y comes from a long line of successful C series smartphones, which are well-known for providing high value for money. Within the C-series lineup, the realme C25Y is known for being the first to introduce the 50MP AI Triple Camera module, shifting towards more high-end specifications. The various impressive specifications of the realme C25Y make it a true all-day performer that gives tough competition to other smartphones in its price range.

Battery life is a concern of the past with the realme C25Y’s king-sized 5000mAh mega battery. The realme C25Y even features an efficient super power saving mode which can stretch your battery life even further. At just 5% battery, the realme C25Y can be left on standby for 59 hours, play music for 6 hours, chat on WhatsApp for 1.6 hours, and stay on call for 2.2 hours. This efficient battery usage is made possible in part thanks to the realme C25Y’s powerful Unisoc T610 processor, which helps reduce the strain on your battery that comes with heavy phone usage.

The Unisoc T610 octa-core processor consists of 2 ARM Cortex-275 cores and 6 Cortex-A55 cores, which gives the realme C25Y a combined processing speed of 1.8 GHz.

Long waits for your phone to recharge can be very inconvenient which is why the realme C25Y comes equipped with 18W quick charging capabilities which allows your phone to recharge rapidly. The large 6.5” display of the realme C25Y allows you to have an enhanced viewing experience whether you’re watching a short video on YouTube or a movie on Netflix. The 50MP AI Triple camera module features a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP black and white lens, which allow you to take artistic shots and explore the world through the lens of the realme C25Y. The 8MP in-display front camera is also capable of delivering high quality selfies. realme’s very own realme UI R edition is featured in the smartphone giving it the classic realme look and feel.

Those who are looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on performance should look no further than the realme C25Y. You can get the realme C25Y now for the price of PKR 29,999/- so grab yours while you still can.