The realme Super September Shopping Week Goes Underway at Daraz

Get All Your Favourite realme Products at the Super September Shopping Week at Daraz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th September, 2021) Here’s your chance to grab all your favourite realme products on massive discounts. realme has partnered with Daraz to bring you its Super September Shopping Week – a week long exciting sale on realme products ranging from smartphones to smart AIoT products. Adding to the excitement, realme C25s – the recently launched C-series powerhouse will have a flash sale on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The realme Super September Shopping Week runs exclusively on Daraz from September 15 – 22, 2021 bringing remarkably low price tags on realme products. Amongst smartphones:

The realme C25s’ 4GB + 64GB version will go on a flash sale for PKR 20,999/- down from PKR 22,999/- giving you another chance to get the best entry-level smartphone for such an amazing price. The flash sale will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 07:00 pm.

Another C-series power-punch, the realme C25 is available for PKR 25,499/- down from 26,999/-

The realme 7 Pro can be availed for PKR 40,399/- instead of its usual market price of PKR 49,999/-, a discount of PKR 9,600/-

The realme Narzo 30 goes out for PKR 32,799/- down from PKR 34,999/-

Apart from these hero realme smartphones, its smart AIoT products will also see exciting discounts.

Grab a realme Watch for PKR 8,999/- dropping from PKR 11,999/-

The realme Buds Air Neo are discounted to PKR 5,499/- from PKR 7,999/-

A realme Power Bank 2 can be purchased for PKR 1,999/- instead of PKR 3,499/-

A PKR 3,000/- worth of discount on the realme Buds Q make its price PKR 2,999/- just during the Shopping Week

The realme Band can be had for PKR 2,499/- instead of PKR 3,999/-

The realme Buds Wireless will cost PKR 2,999/-

While your favourite fitness companion, the realme Smart Scale will be available for PKR 4,999/-

The realme Super September Shopping Week at Daraz is one of many super sales that realme has organized for its fans. This sale comes as the perfect chance to load up on realme gifts for your loved ones, or just another realme accessory that you’ve been missing in your life.

For details about the flash sale and other products, head over to the Daraz app and check the Daraz Live section now.