UrduPoint.com

The Realme Super September Shopping Week Goes Underway At Daraz

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:27 AM

The realme Super September Shopping Week Goes Underway at Daraz

Get All Your Favourite realme Products at the Super September Shopping Week at Daraz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th September, 2021) Here’s your chance to grab all your favourite realme products on massive discounts. realme has partnered with Daraz to bring you its Super September Shopping Week – a week long exciting sale on realme products ranging from smartphones to smart AIoT products. Adding to the excitement, realme C25s – the recently launched C-series powerhouse will have a flash sale on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The realme Super September Shopping Week runs exclusively on Daraz from September 15 – 22, 2021 bringing remarkably low price tags on realme products. Amongst smartphones:

  • The realme C25s’ 4GB + 64GB version will go on a flash sale for PKR 20,999/- down from PKR 22,999/- giving you another chance to get the best entry-level smartphone for such an amazing price. The flash sale will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 07:00 pm.
  • Another C-series power-punch, the realme C25 is available for PKR 25,499/- down from 26,999/-
  • The realme 7 Pro can be availed for PKR 40,399/- instead of its usual market price of PKR 49,999/-, a discount of PKR 9,600/-
  • The realme Narzo 30 goes out for PKR 32,799/- down from PKR 34,999/-

Apart from these hero realme smartphones, its smart AIoT products will also see exciting discounts.

  • Grab a realme Watch for PKR 8,999/- dropping from PKR 11,999/-
  • The realme Buds Air Neo are discounted to PKR 5,499/- from PKR 7,999/-
  • A realme Power Bank 2 can be purchased for PKR 1,999/- instead of PKR 3,499/-
  • A PKR 3,000/- worth of discount on the realme Buds Q make its price PKR 2,999/- just during the Shopping Week
  • The realme Band can be had for PKR 2,499/- instead of PKR 3,999/-
  • The realme Buds Wireless will cost PKR 2,999/-
  • While your favourite fitness companion, the realme Smart Scale will be available for PKR 4,999/-

The realme Super September Shopping Week at Daraz is one of many super sales that realme has organized for its fans. This sale comes as the perfect chance to load up on realme gifts for your loved ones, or just another realme accessory that you’ve been missing in your life.

For details about the flash sale and other products, head over to the Daraz app and check the Daraz Live section now.

Related Topics

Bank Sale Price Pakistani Rupee September Market All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

There is a deep conspiracy of anti-state elements ..

There is a deep conspiracy of anti-state elements behind the sudden end of the N ..

4 minutes ago
 Suzuki Pakistan Celebrates The Success Of My Suzuk ..

Suzuki Pakistan Celebrates The Success Of My Suzuki My Story Season 2

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.