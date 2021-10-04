The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, providing Enriched Entertainment at Excellent Value

The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G enables everyone to enjoy an enriched gaming experience with an upgraded chipset and super-fast charging at a price that suits their needs

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021) Samsung Pakistan has recently announced the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is the first A series device to be 5G enabled, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The Galaxy A52s 5G is equipped with Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 778G processor for improved performance.

The Galaxy A52s 5G revolutionizes your daily routine with a faster and more responsive 5G network, to achieve real-time connectivity so you can get more done without waiting. Buffering is now a thing of the past, with 5G performance allowing you to completely immerse yourself in games with near-zero lag.

The Galaxy A52s 5G allows for a fuller visual experience with its Infinity-O display, meaning you can enjoy your favorite shows on a large, flat and immersive 6.5” Super AMOLED display. And gaming just got better with the super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, designed for hours of smooth scrolling and game playing, allowing for an awesome experience.

Enjoy an enhanced camera experience with the Multi Role Quad camera, so you can level up your photography even further. With the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s 64MP Main (OIS), Ultra-Wide, Tele and Macro Camera, capturing awesome shots has never been so easy. What’s more, the 32MP Selfie Camera enhances your selfie game like no other. The 64MP camera allows you to shoot photos clearer in daytime, brighter at night-time. OIS gives you blur free images from day to night even in low light.

The Galaxy A52s 5G lets you enjoy a powerful game experience with AI-based Game Booster.

The Frame Booster feature adds virtual images between frames to smooth graphics so you can maximize your game experience. The awesome long-lasting 4,500 mAH battery also comes with 25W super-fast charging, meaning more time gaming and less time waiting for a fully charged battery.

Worried about rain? Don’t stop the fun on account of a little water. The Galaxy A52s 5G features IP67 making it dust and water resistant, and withstands up to 1m water for 30 minutes, so you can just dry it off to keep on playing, watching and capturing. The Galaxy A52s comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is the best-in-class protection glass available in the market.

You can now get a stereo audio experience without earphones right from your phone. Take movie night or your favorite games to the next level with cinematic sound that immerses you in the scene thanks to the stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for an immersive 3D, surround-sound experience.

The Galaxy A52s 5G includes additional features to enhance your overall experience when using the phone.

RAM Plus – Run your Apps faster and more efficiently with the optimized memory expansion.

One UI 3 – Designed for your convenience so you can get multiple things done on a single screen. The dynamic lock screen enables you to customize as you want.

Samsung Knox – Protect what matters to you with our multi-layered security.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is now available for purchase in stores across Pakistan.