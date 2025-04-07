Open Menu

The Secret Weapon For The Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 01:07 PM

Waiting around for your phone to charge? Feels like something from 2015, right? Back then wireless and even air charging used to feel like a dream, but with all the crazy advancements showcased at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025, it all feels real now

The one leading the way with charging technology is Infinix with its NOTE 50 Series, it not only offers a 90W wired charger that goes 0-100% in minutes but also a 30W wireless MagCharger that was previously only seen in Apple.

With the Infinix NOTE 50 Series, a quick plug-in or a wireless boost is all it takes to stay powered up. So, whether you're dashing out the door or just not in the mood to deal with cables, fast and hassle-free charging has you covered. Plus, with a free 20W MagPower with NOTE 50 Series phone, wireless charging is now easier and accessible more than ever.

