The Struggle To Regulate Online Giants Like Facebook, Google, Amazon

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:37 PM

The struggle to regulate online giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon

Internet giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon have disrupted markets and culture in a lucrative rise to power that have regulators launching probes, imposing fines and even threatening to break the companies up

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :internet giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon have disrupted markets and culture in a lucrative rise to power that have regulators launching probes, imposing fines and even threatening to break the companies up.

Government regulators are scrambling to collar the online giants, often having to update rules designed for an analog world as the digital behemoths grow in size and influence.

The European Union kicked off the regulatory assault, with the United States following by launching a sweeping probe into the practices of leading online platforms, social networks, search engines and e-commerce services.

While the US Department of Justice did not specify targets, it appeared certain that it would be investigating Amazon, Facebook and Google.

More Stories From Technology

