The Super-Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Official in Pakistan

Vivo has officially launched its newest product, the Vivo S1 for the Pakistan market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) Vivo has officially launched its newest product, the Vivo S1 for the Pakistan market. The first smartphone of the S-Series that carries the tagline "32MP AI Selfie,Capture Your Style" which resonates with Vivo’s young consumers who are energetic, stylish, and always keep up with the latest trends.

Vivo S1 comes with a range of excellent features such as; In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Super AMOLEDHalo FullView™ Display, 32MP AI Selfie Camera, AI Triple Rear Camera and a stylish design with a choice of Diamond Black and Skyline Blue colors.

A special launch event was held in Lahore, where media from tech & fashion segment was invited to get the first hands-on experience of this new series.

“Vivo as a consumer-based technology brand wants to meet the changing demands of Pakistani smartphone users. Vivo’s internal research shows a growing segmentation of young users who want a stylish smartphone bundled with features that suit their lifestyle. This is what we want to fulfill through the S-Series” said Eric Kong, the CEO for Vivo Pakistan.

Super AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display:

S1 features Halo FullView™ Display with a high screen-to-body ratio. Its perfect symmetry provides a fantastic visual effect. A 16.20cm (6.38 inch) Super AMOLED Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and the screen-to-body ratio of 89.98% allow you to enjoy a full view without boundaries.

Always On Display:

With the self-illuminating Super AMOLED display, S1 supports Always On Display at a low power consumption. You can glance at your phone whenever you like to check the time or view alerts. Plus, customize this feature’s theme to add charisma to your phone and let your personal style stand out.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning:

Since launching its In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology, Vivo has been leading the industry in bringing a better unlocking experience for its consumers. With just a single touch on your S1 display, the screen can be unlocked swiftly. A variety of animation effects are also available, which makes unlocking the phone easy and fun.

Trendsetting Design:

With further breakthrough in the design and craftsmanship, S1 adopts a diamond pattern design and seamless transition from blue to purple. Surrounded by black, the gleaming diamond pattern just resembles all the shining stars in the night sky.





32MP Front Camera, Capture A beautiful You:

S1 features an industry-leading 32MP front camera.

The 32MP resolution allows you to take selfies with high clarity and precise details. It also comes with multiple selfie modes, such as AI Face Beauty, lighting, AR Stickers, AI Filter, etc., which makes selfie-taking experience enjoyable and fun.

AI Triple Camera with Wide-Angle:

Featuring the Sony IMX499 Camera Sensor, S1 allows you to shoot with enhanced accuracy and precision. AI Portrait Framing helps you in better composition to achieve a perfect ratio, and brings you more fun in every snapshot of your life moments.

AI Super Wide-Angle Camera expands your view to 120°, so you can capture more landscape, more of your friends and a more beautiful world. In group photos, you can switch to Super Wide-Angle mode for a wider range.

Powerful Performance:

Vivo S1 runs on an octa-core Helio P65 processor with a 12nm design and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. S1 is also equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM to boost the fast and smooth performance of multiple apps and mobile games. The phone runs on the latest version of Android with Funtouch OS 9 on top of it, that enhances the functionality of Android.

Vivo’s AI has made another leap forward, with a more powerful Jovi that understands your needs better than ever. Besides the dedicated Smart Button and Jovi Image Recognizer, S1 also features a more intuitive version of Google Assistant, specifically customized for Vivo.

Ultra Game Mode is designed for the ultimate gaming fun. The newly-added Game Countdown floating window could remind you the remaining time before the game starts, so that you can do more things while waiting. And when it comes to speed, by increasing smooth gameplay and reducing frame-drop by 300%, Multi-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need.

Long-lasting Battery:

S1 is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, which comes with Vivo's own 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. Leave your power bank at home and focus on making the most of your day.

Availability and Pricing:

The Vivo S1 is already up for pre-orders since July 20th, 2019 — customers who pre-ordered will get special Vivo merchandise with their phone and will be the first ones to own this sleek and stylish device.

The official sales of Vivo S1 will begin from 26th July, 2019 and customers will be able to purchase this phone for the recommended retail price of Rs. 49,999 with one year official warranty — duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.