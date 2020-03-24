The Top Midrange Smartphones to Consider this Season

The developments in mobile technology have dramatically boosted the productivity of individuals, while bringing major lifestyle changes in every society

The developments in mobile technology have dramatically boosted the productivity of individuals, while bringing major lifestyle changes in every society. Today, everyone looks for affordable smartphones, to enable seamless connectivity with the world around them. With increasing competition between these devices, the consumers seek deeper insights from technology experts, to choose the best suited smartphones for their needs.

Thus, many teams and individuals usually evaluate, rank and highlight the features and performance of all these devices. The biggest boom has occurred in the entry-level and mid-range devices. Smartphones between USD 150 to USD 200 have gained tremendous popularity, by providing access to greater infotainment, increasingly powerful cameras with advanced features & applications.

Consumers are met with a plethora of options when they visit the market – but let us bring our top picks of smartphones under PKR 30,000/-

HUAWEI Y7p (PKR 28,999/-)

Backed by the legacy of success achieved by Huawei’s Y series devices, the latest Y7p literally offers a flagship experience at an affordable price. The most remarkable features of this smartphone; make it the ideal choice for users with a limited budget.

Its large &crispy 6.39” display withFHD+ resolution of 1560 x 720, portrays great vibrancy and colors that are unmatched in this low-price category. The advanced Kirin 710FOcta-core processor is supported by 4GB RAM and 64GB of ROM delivers lightning fast speed and security.

For the photography purposes, it brings powerful cameras enriched with Artificial Intelligence. The triple AI camera at the back has 48MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 8 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (f2.4 aperture). On the front it boasts an 8MP selfie camera.

With the new look and a long-lasting 4,000 mAHbattery the HUAWEI Y7p has given phenomenal performance to win the hearts and minds amongmid-range smartphones.

OPPO A5 2020 – 64GB (PKR 27,999/-)

It is surely a good smartphone, but its base-variant, packed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB ROM, is priced higher at PKR 27,999/-.

It does promise a lot with a 12 MP, AI powered, Quad Camera setup & Ultra-Wide sensor at the back, while the front camera is an 8MP. The 6.5 inch, HD screen promises superior imaging and creative expression, further enriched with a ColorOS 6, based on Android Pie. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 665+ processor. The 5,000 mAh battery ensures long lasting performance.

VIVO Y15 (PKR 25,999/-)

VIVO Y15 is a well-equipped smartphone that is quite handy in day to day usage, according to its specs. VIVO Y15 comes in a sleek design,offering 4GB RAM and 64GB space. VIVO Y15 is a mid-range phone but it does not justify its MediaTekHelio P22 processor as better options are available in the same price range of PKR 25,999/-. Y15 comes with a rear triple camera setup of 13+6+2 MP and 16 MP front camera.

Security system is an outstanding feature of the phone, fingerprint scanner and face detection works good if compared with its processor and RAM. 6.5 inch screen gives a charm to the phone. Battery backup is a plus point of Y15 as it gives a backup of two days with 5,000mAh battery. Its battery size justifies the screen size but just a big screen isnot a dream variant for gamers.

Samsung A20s (PKR 28,999/-)

Samsung A20s comes with a spectacular 6.5 inches 720X1560 pixels resolution, a display feature like this enhance the display quality and colors seem more vibrant. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset comes in two variants supported by 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB + 64 GB. Both variants delivers speed and data-security and smooth working experience. Main highlight of the phone is its fast charging and a battery of 4000mAh with a type C port.

Camera lovers and photographers will be satisfied with its triple rear camera setup of 13+8+5 MP while the front camera is 8MP. This is also a good choice in this price range.