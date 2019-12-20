The Top-Notch and Thrifty Realme 5s Will be Available in Market From 29th Dec

(@hajraazam99)

According to the sources, the Realme 5s will be available in market on 29th December 2019 in Pakistan and it's going to be the "Diamond" flagship with gem gradient. It's structured with narrow bezels adorned with a water-drop notch on the top. The appearance of the phone is premium comprising the Uni-body plastic with the matte finish. It won't be a scratchless device, so that's where it lacks. With the HD+ LCD panel of 6.5", the display won't be as extravagant as expected but will be protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass v3.

The engine inside is constructed on Snapdragon 655 Chipset with 4g of RAM. The flagship runs the ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which manages rapid multi-tasking reducing lags. The impressive 5000mAh battery capacity and Quad Camera setup are the artistry of the Realme 5s. The expected price for the 5s is 25,999 Rs. only and it’s more than economical. This mid-ranger is going to be game-changer soon!