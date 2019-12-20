UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Top-Notch And Thrifty Realme 5s Will Be Available In Market From 29th Dec

Hajra Azam (@hajraazam99) 12 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:27 PM

The Top-Notch and Thrifty Realme 5s Will be Available in Market From 29th Dec

According to the sources, the Realme 5s will be available in market on 29th December 2019 in Pakistan and it’s going to be the “Diamond” flagship with gem gradient.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :According to the sources, the Realme 5s will be available in market on 29th December 2019 in Pakistan and it’s going to be the “Diamond” flagship with gem gradient. It’s structured with narrow bezels adorned with a water-drop notch on the top. The appearance of the phone is premium comprising the Uni-body plastic with the matte finish. It won’t be a scratchless device, so that’s where it lacks. With the HD+ LCD panel of 6.5”, the display won’t be as extravagant as expected but will be protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass v3.

Realme 5s
Realme 5s

The engine inside is constructed on Snapdragon 655 Chipset with 4g of RAM. The flagship runs the ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which manages rapid multi-tasking reducing lags. The impressive 5000mAh battery capacity and Quad Camera setup are the artistry of the Realme 5s. The expected price for the 5s is 25,999 Rs. only and it’s more than economical. This mid-ranger is going to be game-changer soon!

Related Topics

Pakistan Price 4G December 2019 Market Top

Recent Stories

Military training program for Pakistan to be resum ..

1 minute ago

University of Karachi forms SKY Alliance

20 minutes ago

Lebanon Prime Minister-designate vows technocratic ..

20 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan urges UN to take notice of Indi ..

20 minutes ago

Moscow Thinks Italy to Extradite Accused Russian B ..

20 minutes ago

One dead in cylinder explosion in Sialkot

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.