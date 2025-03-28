- Home
- Technology
- The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Free MagPower!
The Ultimate AI Experience Is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series With Free MagPower!
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched the NOTE 50 Series, which uniquely blends metal craftsmanship with innovative AI features and extraordinary charging capabilities
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched the NOTE 50 Series, which uniquely blends metal craftsmanship with innovative AI features and extraordinary charging capabilities. Starting from PKR 64,999/- the NOTE 50 Series is now available nationwide and online on X-park with exclusive gifts for early buyers and free MagPower with every purchase.
The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is set to revolutionize your past perception of AI. With the powerful DeepSeek R1 seamlessly integrated into its core, this series represents a remarkable leap forward in AI technology. One of its standout innovations is AI Live Call Translation, which enables real-time, two-way translation during phone calls, breaking language barriers effortlessly. Complementing this is the AI Call Summary feature, which automatically transcribes and summarizes key points from calls, ensuring users never miss important details. Additionally, the series introduces advanced AI Health Monitoring, tracking vital health metrics like heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns, offering users valuable insights into their well-being. The NOTE 50 Series is more than just a smartphone; it's an AI companion designed for seamless communication, enhanced productivity, and personal health management.
The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is crafted with precision, featuring an Armor Alloy Metal body that not only enhances durability but also exudes a premium feel. Designed for those who appreciate both style and strength, the NOTE 50 Series delivers a refined aesthetic with a solid grip, making it the perfect blend of elegance and resilience.
Talking about the latest launch, Infinix CEO Simon Feng said: “The NOTE 50 Series embodies our commitment to driving meaningful innovation that enhances the daily life experience of our users. From AI-powered intelligence to super-fast charging speeds, this device is built to empower users with performance, efficiency, and durability like never before.”
Moreover, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series takes charging to the next level with All-Round FastCharge 3.0, ensuring speed, convenience, and safety. With 90W fast wired charging and 30W wireless MagCharger, you can power up your device in minutes, keeping you connected without long waits. To give its users a complete wireless charging experience, 20W wireless MagPower is included free with every purchase of NOTE 50 Series.
Recent Stories
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
More Stories From Technology
-
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Free MagPower!5 minutes ago
-
TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China23 hours ago
-
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design1 day ago
-
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fingertips1 day ago
-
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System2 days ago
-
Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the Boao Forum 20252 days ago
-
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones2 days ago
-
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates4 days ago
-
Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V50 5G4 days ago
-
Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V50 5G4 days ago
-
Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?4 days ago
-
Why Audionic is the #1 Audio Brand in Pakistan4 days ago