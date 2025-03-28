The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Free MagPower!

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched the NOTE 50 Series, which uniquely blends metal craftsmanship with innovative AI features and extraordinary charging capabilities

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched the NOTE 50 Series, which uniquely blends metal craftsmanship with innovative AI features and extraordinary charging capabilities. Starting from PKR 64,999/- the NOTE 50 Series is now available nationwide and online on X-park with exclusive gifts for early buyers and free MagPower with every purchase.

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is set to revolutionize your past perception of AI. With the powerful DeepSeek R1 seamlessly integrated into its core, this series represents a remarkable leap forward in AI technology. One of its standout innovations is AI Live Call Translation, which enables real-time, two-way translation during phone calls, breaking language barriers effortlessly. Complementing this is the AI Call Summary feature, which automatically transcribes and summarizes key points from calls, ensuring users never miss important details. Additionally, the series introduces advanced AI Health Monitoring, tracking vital health metrics like heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns, offering users valuable insights into their well-being. The NOTE 50 Series is more than just a smartphone; it's an AI companion designed for seamless communication, enhanced productivity, and personal health management.

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is crafted with precision, featuring an Armor Alloy Metal body that not only enhances durability but also exudes a premium feel. Designed for those who appreciate both style and strength, the NOTE 50 Series delivers a refined aesthetic with a solid grip, making it the perfect blend of elegance and resilience.

Talking about the latest launch, Infinix CEO Simon Feng said: “The NOTE 50 Series embodies our commitment to driving meaningful innovation that enhances the daily life experience of our users. From AI-powered intelligence to super-fast charging speeds, this device is built to empower users with performance, efficiency, and durability like never before.”

Moreover, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series takes charging to the next level with All-Round FastCharge 3.0, ensuring speed, convenience, and safety. With 90W fast wired charging and 30W wireless MagCharger, you can power up your device in minutes, keeping you connected without long waits. To give its users a complete wireless charging experience, 20W wireless MagPower is included free with every purchase of NOTE 50 Series.