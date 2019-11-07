UrduPoint.com
The Ultimate All-Round Phone Of 2019; A Year With Lots And Lots Of Phones

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:06 PM

Phones are spawning left, right and center; all with the same purpose, to take over the market!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) Among those is OPPO. Already well known for their top-of-the-line phone cameras, OPPO has really upped their game in all aspects of their latest mobile device offering.

With the Reno2, OPPO has made sure to build a phone that has excellent value for money across the board. To start with, the OPPO Reno2 is a gorgeous looking device with a sleek, curved One-Piece Body. It features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full Screen and has a Screen-to-Body Ratio of 93.1%.

Its powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset which actually makes it ideal for gaming. The Reno2’s ColorOS 6.1 is an Android-based operating system utilizing a Custom-Built UI. Not only that but the phone has a high-powered 4000 mAh battery and the latest update to OPPO’s unique VOOC 3.0 super-fast charging. The battery and VOOC 3.0 combined ensure that the Reno2 won’t be running out of battery anytime soon!

But as expected of an OPPO phone, the Reno2 comes equipped with an impressive set of super-sharp Rear Quad Cameras clocking in at 48MP+8MP+13MP+2MP, as well as, a 16MP Shark-Fin Camera.

But to help you take your photography and videomaking to a close to professional level using the Bokeh Effect, Ultra Steady Video and Ultra Dark Modes to create outstanding visual masterpieces. These modes help you out by auto-stabilizing your shoots and letting you shoot in the dark while maintaining image integrity and quality.

And if you got the Reno2 to game, you’re going to definitely want to check out all the gamer focused features. These include Hyper Boost 2.0, Touch Boost 2.0 and Frame Boost 2.0. With these games-oriented features built in, it is no surprise that gaming on the OPPO Reno2 is an amazingly immersive and lag-free experience.

With all that going for the Reno2, what are you waiting for? The new OPPO is an absolute beast of a phone that can do pretty much everything you’re going to want! So, don’t wait around! Go out there and grab yourself one of these devices, you are sure to love it!

