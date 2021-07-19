Quality speaks high with TECNO’S CAMON 17

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th July, 2021)

Quality speaks high with TECNO’S CAMON 17. This clearest selfie camera phone is undoubtedly to look for if you want a quality phone.

The Unveiling OF CAMON 17 From a Tech Guru’s POV!

Last month, TECNO Pakistan launched the CAMON 17 as the "Clearest Selfie Camera Phone". Well! All thanks to its huge 16MP AI-enabled selfie camera that comes with a unique design and sleek body.

Other than that, the highlights here are pretty cool as well: a 48MP Quad LED camera with wide support lens, the amazing MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a Full HD+ display screen with 90Hz, and there is so much more.

Being under the 24,999 PKR value range, the CAMON 17 is a class-apart amongst other mid-range gadgets for which you have to reconsider your choice.

Here is the unfiltered review of the CAMON 17, with all its highlights and offers.

Let’s unpack the TECNO’S CAMON 17!

Indeed, while every other smartphone brand in Pakistan is eliminating useful accessories one by one, TECNO actually offers a hulk size CAMON 17 series with quality phone features and hi-tech accessories.

Here's what you’ll be receiving inside the CAMON 17 box.

TECNO CAMON 17 phone

12+1 month guarantee card

25W charging block

USB Type-C link

SIM-launch device

Hipods

TPU case

Plan

The TECNO CAMON 17 looks undoubtedly stylish and satisfying in its core features. Improving quality as per the suggestions of users, this gadget now comes in a matte finished look that is equally appealing, convenient, and most of all, amazingly resistant to your fingerprints.

Moreover, it has its rectangular camera module at the left corner of the back cover. A power button with an inserted finger impression sensor sits on the right edge with the volume button. True to form, the finger impression is super-responsive and opens when your thumb the moment you contact the sensor.

Super Display Screen

The CAMON 17 Series are the principal TECNO gadget to wear a focused poke hole cut out for the selfie camera, and we are not offended. This smartphone takes the most noteworthy screen share in this series, having a vivid 6.6-inches IPS show with an 82% screen-to-body proportion.

Camera Quality

This is most likely the part you've been sitting tight for, and here it is! The CAMON series focus on conveying better camera execution, and it shows.

Conveying the "Most clear Selfie Camera" tag, the gadget includes a 16MP selfie camera. Also, while being true to its form, CAMON 17 conveys all-around detailed, clear, and usable shots. The selfie camera is likewise furnished with plenty of easy-to-use AI features to assist you to add colour to your selfies.

Moving to the back cameras, it has a series of four cameras here. The 48MP essential shooter is flanked by an 2MP ultrawide camera for taking high-contrast photographs.

It also has the Magic Pixel to take shots at a lofty goal of 108MP, permitting you to take all-around pictures without missing any detail.

Discussing video recording, the CAMON 17 is way better compared to its previous versions: the CAMON 16 Premier. Other than the "Clearest Selfie Camera" tag, TECNO presented "Pro Grade Video", which upgrades the video quality and giving balanced out recordings via EIS.

You also have numerous video-shooting modes here, like Geo-targeting, face detection, Panorama, and HDR.

Battery Life

CAMON 17 runs on battery power of 5000mAh.

Add to that, you don't need to worry when after the entire day, the battery runs out. Simply plug in the 25W charger packaged with the gadget to juice up your battery instantly.

Operating System & Software

The CAMON 16 Premier was an amazing gadget when it was dispatched last year, and this time, the CAMON 17 conveys more. Driving the gadget is an incredible MediaTek Helio G85 processor - an octa-centre CPU with Hyper Engine gaming enhancement tech to give you extraordinary execution.

With the Helio G85 processor, the 90Hz screen revives rate, and an incredible 6GB of RAM, this phone renders smooth activities execution. Applications dispatching and exchanging are quicker.

The product on the CAMON 17 Pro is HiOS 7.6 dependent on Android 11. It brags of better than ever features that includes enhances the client experience. These incorporate Peek Prove, Scheduled Dark Theme, Theft Alert, Ultra Power Saving Mode, Power Boost, App Twin, and some more.

Briefing more, Peek Proof gives you more security and shields others from looking at your screen. Also, App Twin permits you to clone different online media applications on your gadget, so you can isolate your work from individual records.

The TECNO CAMON 17 flaunts 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM, demonstrating adequate room to store locally. The 6GB of RAM additionally gives consistent performance while taking multiple tasks. You can run numerous applications at the same time without being shut by the framework constantly.

However, you're not going to run out of storage space anytime soon because the gadget upholds capacity extension, which can help you knock the capacity up to 2T with an SD card.

Sound System

Bid goodbye to mono speakers! To enhance your display features, the TECNO CAMON 17 accompanies a double sound system speaker. With sounds coming from the top and lower part of the gadget, you can enjoy a grand audio experience at whatever point your game, music, or video is on.

Furthermore, sound quality improves, and volume gets stronger when you move the phone horizontally watching videos. All the more along these lines, you actually get a 3.5mm sound jack on this gadget.

Conclusion

There is everything in CAMON 17 that you would like on your smartphone. It’s reasonably priced and comes along with extraordinary features. One should not miss it! So, we advise you not to and get the born to stand out a phone – CAMON 17.