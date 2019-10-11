UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Upcoming Camon 12 Air Is The Most Anticipated Budget Phone Of 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:43 PM

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated budget phone of 2019

TECNO is gearing up to bring its upcoming mid-range phone, Camon 12 Air in October. Camon 12 Air is one of the first budget smartphone with revolutionary Punch hole screen to target the youth.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) TECNO is gearing up to bring its upcoming mid-range phone, Camon 12 Air in October. Camon 12 Air is one of the first budget smartphone with revolutionary Punch hole screen to target the youth.

Some of the tech influencers have leaked few of the remarkable features of this phone.

The most interesting part of this smartphone is its mega screen, the device does not only have a Punch hole display, but also have6.55-inch big display and features Al triple cameras(16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP).

This device is equipped with powerful MT 6765 Octa-core Processor with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Camon 12 Air will be launching in two ironic vibrant colors: bay blue and royal purple.

Few of other features this device is equipped withis that the phoneanswers with gestures which is a rarity to find in midrange android phones.

Alsoan ultra-wide mode used for picture and videos, this feature is only available in high end phones. Other exciting features that the phone is rumored to have is finger print to Record call, Hide app, switch to WhatsApp mode and many more.

By looking at the above specs, it could be perceived that TECNO Camon 12 Air will also be user’sfavorite device of the year 2019. It is an accomplishment that Smartphone manufacturers now are giving good upgrades to every Smartphones they produce.

Related Topics

Budget October 2019 WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

35 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

6 minutes ago

Land Record Computerization to be completed by Jun ..

7 minutes ago

251 arrested, 151 weapons seized in September in S ..

7 minutes ago

Barnier says Brexit talks 'constructive' but urges ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.