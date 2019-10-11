The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated budget phone of 2019

TECNO is gearing up to bring its upcoming mid-range phone, Camon 12 Air in October. Camon 12 Air is one of the first budget smartphone with revolutionary Punch hole screen to target the youth.

Some of the tech influencers have leaked few of the remarkable features of this phone.

The most interesting part of this smartphone is its mega screen, the device does not only have a Punch hole display, but also have6.55-inch big display and features Al triple cameras(16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP).

This device is equipped with powerful MT 6765 Octa-core Processor with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Camon 12 Air will be launching in two ironic vibrant colors: bay blue and royal purple.

Few of other features this device is equipped withis that the phoneanswers with gestures which is a rarity to find in midrange android phones.

Alsoan ultra-wide mode used for picture and videos, this feature is only available in high end phones. Other exciting features that the phone is rumored to have is finger print to Record call, Hide app, switch to WhatsApp mode and many more.

By looking at the above specs, it could be perceived that TECNO Camon 12 Air will also be user’sfavorite device of the year 2019. It is an accomplishment that Smartphone manufacturers now are giving good upgrades to every Smartphones they produce.