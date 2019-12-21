The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

(@hajraazam99)

The Fancy Vivo V17 is all about Massive Battery, Extravagant Camera Shooter, and Array of Mid-Range Features

The Vivo V17 has officially surfaced in Pakistan and it’s beyond many mid-rangers. It has an array of features, including huge display screen protected with Corning Glass, Rear quad-camera setup and 32MP camera lens on the front, and the optical in-display scanner.

There are three very obvious flaws anyhow, it supports a weak SoC for the price specifically, UI might not be preferred, and some people may find it huge and bulky. However, it will be best for gaming and multi-tasking. Among all, it’s one of the best budget smartphone bagging the finest of features.

Availability

Vivo V17 Color Options

Vivo V17 is available in Pakistan for just 59,999 Rs. and will be cheaper than Vivo V17 Pro. There are two colours option- Midnight Ocean(Black) and Glacier Ice(White). Hence, it is offered with a single variant of 8GB of RAM and 128GB Built-in storage.

Design

Bezel-less structure

Corning Gorilla Glass v6.0

5mm Punch Hole

The bezel-less architecture of vivo V17 is enframed in Plastic rear body and the screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Version 6, which is the latest one. The dimensions of V17 are 159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.34 in) while it’s a mid-weighted phone of 186.7 g (6.60 oz). The front camera is installed on the punch hole on the top of the screen. The back body of V17 houses an L-Shaped quad-camera setup on the top left and the branding of company “VIVO” is located on the bottom. In the jawline of the smartphone, speaker grill, Type-C USB, and headphone jack slots are fixed. On the right side of the body, volume rockers are placed with the power button. The sim-card plate is infused on the left. The sim plate supports dual-sims simultaneously and the microSD card as well. Both of the sims bag the 4g network connectivity options along with GPS, Galileo and Glonass.

Display

Vivo V17 Punch Hole Display (5mm)

E3 Super AMOLED display

In-Display Optical Fingerprint Scanner

Talking about the display specifications, the Vivo V17 packs a 6.44” screen, carried by the new generation E3 Super AMOLED display. It offers an extremely clear display quality with the aspect ratio of 20:9. The display screen flaunts 1080x2400-pixel resolution and offers 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut. It brings authentic and vibrant shades to the screen. For extensive security, an in-display optical fingerprint scanner is installed which takes nano-seconds to unlock the smartphone.

Camera

Vivo V17 L-Shaped Camera

Quad-Camera Setup

Ultra Night Mode

AI HDR

The hopes with Vivo mobiles are always really high and such high-end flagships offer the best of them. If we talk about the cameras of V17, the setup is impressive. For photographs and recordings, the quad back setup of the Vivo V17 packs a 48-megapixel essential sensor that has an f/1.8 lens on top. The back camera holds an 8-megapixel optional sensor with an f/2.

2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh impact, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.4 wide-angle lens. The Vivo phone likewise has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is sponsored by an f/2.45 lens.

Vivo has given a scope of preloaded camera features on the V17. These incorporate a Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, and AI HDR among others. Further, the handset has some preloaded selfie-focused features, for example, a Super Night Selfie, AI HDR, and Gender Detection among others.

Battery

18W Fast Charging Technology

In the Android World, long battery life is the major benefit a smartphone can offer. Vivo V17 lodges 4500mAh of huge battery which is sufficient for one day. For juicing it up, Vivo offers an 18W of the fast charging system. It charges up the phone in just a maximum of two hours to 100% and will last long with even non-stop multitasking. It’s further advanced with the USB-Type C support.

Interface

Vivo V17 Interface

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9

As far as the interface is concerned, the V17 runs Funtouch OS 9.2 over Android v9.0 (Pie). The UI is altogether different from stock Android and could take some time in learning it as well. It doesn't have an application cabinet, and all application symbols are accessible right on the home screens. There is a considerable amount of bloatware pre-installed on this smartphone, and some of them including Helo and Dailyhunt spams with warnings.

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Soc

Best Multi-Tasker with no lags

8GB RAM/ 128GB Built-in Memory

The experience of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 11nm technology is pretty smooth and uncomplicated. The processor provides an amazing untroubled Android experience with no lags or stutters. The CPU installed in the engine is Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver), alongside Adreno 610 GPU. Multi-tasking is super easy because of the 8G of RAM. For the storage of maximum data, 128GB Built-in memory is specified. It can be expanded up to 256GB with the assistance of microSD card, inserted on the Hybrid card slot.

A usual set of benchmarks was performed on the Vivo V17 and much-expected results appeared. In AnTuTu, it scored 225,668 which is higher than many Vivo flagship, special thanks to the massive RAM its bags. In Geekbench 5's test, V17 managed to score 507 in single-core while 1637 in the multi-core tests. For the graphics benchmarks, the device scored:

41fps in GFXBench's T-Rex

15fps in GFXBench Manhattan tests

This phone has some heating issues, especially while playing high-graphics games like PUBG mobile and Call of Duty. So apparently, it’s not an HD graphics gaming phone.