The Vlogging Phone You've Been Waiting For: Infinix ZERO 30 4G Now Available At Outlets Nationwide.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 09:42 PM

The Vlogging Phone You've Been Waiting For: Infinix ZERO 30 4G now available at outlets nationwide.

Priced at Rs 59,999, Infinix ZERO 30 features a 50 MP 2K front vlog camera along with a 108MP rear camera for seamlessly daily vlogging

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Infinix ZERO 30 4G, featuring a 2k 50 MP front vlog camera is now available on outlets nationwide for Rs 59,999. Infinix ZERO 30 4G empowers young individuals and content creators to effortlessly capture and share their stories with the world. 2k video recording enable convenient framing and real-time adjustments while vlogging on the go. In short, 2k 50MP front vlog camera open doors for an unparalleled visual storytelling experience altogether. Infinix ZERO 30 4G is now available on outlets nationwide and also on Xpark for Rs 59,999.

A designated 2k 50MP front vlog camera translates into a vlogging experience distinguished by its video quality and engagement, equipping users with a potent means to stay connected with their audience while on the move. Combined with higher frame rate of 30FPS, users can experience smooth motion, resulting in footage that boasts a professional-grade quality. This front camera capability outcomes effortless self-expression, convenient framing, and real-time adjustments while video recording.

But the Infinix Zero 30 4G camera capability does not end here. It also features a powerful 108 MP back camera for capturing intricate details and vibrant colours that elevate vlogs in order to make them stand out.

What's more, the phone supports dual video recording, allowing users to showcase both sides of your story simultaneously.

Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, shared his views: ‘’Infinix Zero 30 4G embodies our dedication to empower the youth and content creators. We believe that every individual has a unique story to tell, and we are committed to providing them with the tools they need to make their mark on the world."

Infinix ZERO 30 4G is more than just a camera powerhouse. Its stunning curved display offers a 60° Golden Curve for a thoughtfully crafted in hand- feel. Manufactured with drop-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, thee smartphone is built for durability by all means. Additionally, the flagship-grade 6.78-inch AMOLED display provides an immersive viewing experience, complete with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Powered by a high-performance octa-core processor and an impressive 16GB of Extended Memory, the ZERO 30 4G ensures seamless performance for all your needs. In short, Infinix ZERO 30 4G is a well-rounded smartphone for content creators and performance seekers.

Priced at Rs 59,999, Infinix ZERO 30 4G is now available outlets nationwide and on Xpark for Rs 59,999.

