The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to Pakistan on August 8, 2025

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) realme is all set to shake up the premium smartphone category in Pakistan with the launch of its latest flagship, the realme GT 7, on August 8. This launch will mark a significant milestone as the GT 7 becomes the first smartphone in Pakistan to feature the powerful Dimensity 9400e processor, positioning it as the Ultimate Flagship Killer of 2025.

Building on the momentum of its recent partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, realme continues to deliver bold innovation and standout performance. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition, co-branded with Aston Martin, reflects the brand’s focus on premium craftsmanship, speed, and futuristic design.

Ethan Yin, CEO of realme Pakistan, shared, “We are proud to bring GT 7 Dream Edition to our passionate fan base in Pakistan. The Aston Martin partnership reflects realme’s commitment to offering high-performance and stylish devices that inspire the youth.

This launch is a celebration of speed, innovation, and design, values deeply admired by our Pakistani consumers.”

As part of the launch on August 8, pre-orders for the GT 7 will go live exclusively on Daraz, giving realme fans in Pakistan early access to the highly anticipated device.

With the introduction of the Dimensity 9400e chipset, realme once again affirms its commitment to bringing global technology breakthroughs to local consumers, cementing its place as a brand that consistently challenges the flagship segment.

As anticipation builds, the realme GT 7 is being closely watched by tech enthusiasts, media, and consumers alike, many already calling it “Pakistan’s most powerful phone of 2025.”