The Wait Is Over; Infinix Hot 10 Is Available Now For Pre-orders

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:41 AM

The wait is Over; Infinix Hot 10 is Available now for Pre-orders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd September, 2020) Infinix, the premium smartphone brand known for its innovative state-of-the-art devices, has announced a newer version for one of its best-selling phone series, the Infinix Hot 10. Powered with 5200 mAh battery, Helio G70 gaming processor, and Infinity O display, the Hot 10 series consists of three variants, starting from Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 24,999. The new device would be available in 4 mesmerizing color designs, Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Ocean Wave, and Moonlight Jade.

A successor to the popular Hot 9, the Infinix Hot 10 is driven by a MediaTekHelio G70 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM; with external memory of up to 512GB. The phone houses a 5200 mAh battery, with a 38-days standby battery life and 36 hours talk-time. The powerhouse device is fitted with a 6.78” HD + plus Infinity O display that delivers 720 x 1640 pixels and runs on Android 10. On the camera front, the Hot 10 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, rated at 16MP (main camera), 2MP (depth sensor), 2MP (macro lens), and AI LENS with quad rear flash.

The in-display front camera stands at 8MP with dual flash.

On the announcement of the new device, Mr. Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan, said, “Keeping in mind the necessity of power gamers, Infinix Hot 10 features powerful specs and distinctive design. Infinix believes in paving the way towards the future with its hi-tech devices, so we are excited to launch the Hot 10 as another step in this journey.”

The new device from Infinix is a complete package and hits all the right spots for a power user with advanced features. With a premium build, a bigger screen, a smooth and faster experience, great gaming, the Hot 10 is a speed monster. Infinix Hot 10 is available for pre-orders in three variants (4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB +128GB). The limited time exclusive prices are Rs. 19,999, Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 respectively.

