The wait is over Infinix NOTE 10 pro now available in 256GB + 8GB

Pakistan’s best-selling smartphone brand Infinix has announced much awaited all new 8GB+256GB variant of the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Pakistan’s best-selling smartphone brand Infinix has announced much awaited all new 8GB+256GB variant of the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro. Device comes with Flagship MediaTek Helio G95 processor alongwith 6.95” superfluid 90Hz display and will be the first smartphone in its price segment to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Fans can now avail this feature packed phone at just Rs. 35,999 only with a free gift of XE 15 Bluetooth earbuds on XPark.

Talking on the occasion Mr. Joe Hu, CEO, Infinix Pakistan said, “The NOTE 10 Pro has already become best choice for the young and stylish people in Pakistan. Due to massive fan response we have introduced new 8GB+256GB variant as this will surely compliment to upgrade their lifestyle”.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a biggish 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels. With a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a pixel density of 480 PPI and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 64-megapixel primary main camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Infinix Note 10 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charging technology.

For connectivity, the device will likely come with support for SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Infinix is providing flagship features for the trendsetter, delivering an ultimate experience for users who are always on the go in style. Infinix NOTE 10 Pro device is available in amazing 95°Back, Nordic Secret, 7°Purple colour options.

xxx

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy and attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.