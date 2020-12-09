The Year in Pakistan Search

Trending searches on Google in 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020) Google today announced its annual Year in Search Pakistan, which looks back at 2020 through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year's major events, hottest trends and changes in behavior due to Covid-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan. This year’s trending searches, just like every other year, were dominated by everyone’s favorite sport.

Trending searches of 2020

1. Pakistan vs England

2. Coronavirus

3. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

4. Google Classroom

5. US Election 2020

6. PSL 2020

7. India vs New Zealand

8. England vs Australia

9. England vs West indies

10. Worldometers

Trending people searches of 2020

1. MarviSarmad

2. Uzma Khan

3. Joe Biden

4. Alizeh Shah

5. Hareem Shah

6. Minahil Malik

7. FalakShabir

8. AsimAzhar

9. EsraBilgiç

10. Sarah Khan

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020

1. Ertugrul

2. Mere Paas Tum Ho

3. Money Heist

4. Bigg Boss 14

5. Mirzapur Season 2

6. Deewangi

7. MeraDilMeraDushman

8. Kuruluş: Osman

9. Ehd-e-Wafa

10. Joker



Trending searches about Coronavirus

1. Thank you coronavirus helpers

2. Coronavirus tips

3. Coronavirus update

4. Worldometer

5. corona cases

6. Pakistan Medical Council

7. Quarantine

8. covid-19

9. symptoms of coronavirus

10.

coronavirus vaccine

Trending event and occasion searches of 2020

1. US Election

2. Leap day

3. International women's day

4. Australia fire

5. GilgitBaltistan election 2020

6. Beirut blast

7. Motorway incident

8. Kabaddi world cup 2020

9. Under 19 world cup

10. LhabibvsGaethje



Trending gadget searches of 2020

1. Huawei Y9a

2. Infinix note 7

3. Vivo v20

4. iPhone 12

5. Infinix hot 9

6. OPPO f17 pro

7. Vivo s1

8. Vivo y20

9. Vivo y51

10. Huawei Y6p

In addition to showcasing what people were curious about in Pakistan, Google Search tools also offer insight into which topics captured the entire world’s attention in 2020. Visit Google.com/2020 to explore the rest of the Year in Search stories and top trending charts from countries around the world.

What is Google’s Year in Search?

Google reveals the Internet’s spirit of the times through an exploration of the over one trillion search queries we receive each year. In addition to year end Searches, which highlights the top trends of the year, we also have several tools that give insight into global, regional, past and present search trends. Google Search tools can never be used to identify individual users because we rely on anonymized, aggregated counts of how often certain search queries occur over time. These tools are available year-round for you to play with, explore, and learn from at trends.google.com.