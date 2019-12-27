These Midrange Smartphones Give a Bang for Your Buck under PKR 45,000/

Digital technologies are transforming the lives of every community around the world

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th December, 2019) Digital technologies are transforming the lives of every community around the world. Powerful smart-devices are becoming increasingly affordable for the masses, promising instant connectivity and empowerment, to enrich the individuals’ contributions in the socio-economic domains. Moreover, the technology experts analyze the performance and popularity of every innovative device, to compare and rank the features of smartphones in various categories.

2019 was a great year for technology. Some trailblazing smartphones made their way to consumers, and people loved the options they had to choose from. 2019 also saw the rise of midrange smartphones in Pakistan, adding to a plethora of choices for people. Here we lay down the top midrange smartphones under PKR 45,000/-.

HUAWEI Y9s (PKR 42,999/-)

Bringing a great display and a stellar camera performance, HUAWEI Y9s is a leading midrange smartphone by Huawei. Offering the best display in its price segment, the device comes with a 6.59” FHD+ Ultra FullViewdisplay and 391 PPI that has been handpicked by people over others. On the back, it sports a Triple AI rear camera setup that includes a 48MP main shooter and an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle camera that takes Wide Angle shots and creates excellent bokeh effects thanks to its 2MP Depth Camera.

The Auto Pop-up 16MP AI front camera makes for stunning selfies. It offers 128GB of storage (extendable to 512GB) with 6GB of RAM and has a long-lasting 4000mAh battery. Moreover, powered by Kirin 710F & GPU Turbo 3.0 this smartphone offers high performance and great power efficiency.

HUAWEI Y9s tops the list with the best display, good camera quality and a premium design & glass-build quality – in its price segment. Not only that, it also has a side fingerprint scanner for an easy and secure access to one’s phone.

Oppo A9 2020 (PKR 42,999/-)

A midranger from Oppo has some good features, while lacking on a few others. While it sports a massive 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it also has a big 5,000 mAh battery. However, the 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen display falls short of other competitors with 720x1600 Pixels and 269 PPI. The downside is that it only has 720p resolution which is slightly disappointing given that the competition for this category is high offering better resolution.

The camera setup consists of a 48MP main shooter, 8MP Ultra Wide, 2MP Depth Sensor, and a 2MP Monochrome lens which provides decent quality images. Overall, the OPPO A9 2020 makes for a good midrange smartphone that looks premium, has a large display, decent performance, large RAM and storage, good cameras, and a long battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A30s (PKR 42,999/-)

The Samsung Galaxy A30s is a mid-range smartphone which covers all the basics quite well. While the display resolution of the AMOLED panel is somewhat a slight downgrade as compared to its predecessor, the triple camera setup, in-screen fingerprint scanner, and its beautiful back design is worthy of attention and thus makes it to our top Midrange smartphones list this year.

It sports a 25 MP, f/1.7 main camera, an 8 MP, f/2.2 Ultra Wide lens and an addition of 5 MP, f/2.2 depth sensor, allowing for beautiful portraits with Bokeh affect while the front-facing selfie camera is a 16 MP, f/2.0 camera. However, the camera pixels fall short of other competitors.

It is equipped with Exynos 7904 Octa-core CPU and a Mali-G71 GPU. On the power front it has a 4,000mAh battery while it is powered by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Redmi Note 8 Pro (PKR 42,999/-)

Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the best looking Redmi Note till date. The design aesthetics have significantly improved over last year and so the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a true luxurious appearance. Though, the phone lacks a pop-up camera thereby having a dot drop notch on the screen.

The smartphone is packed with cameras that are pretty good for its category. The primary Quad camera is equipped with 64MP plus 8MP Ultra Wide lens, 2MP Portrait lens, and a 2MP Macro shooter, allowing for great detailed still photos and even videos. The front camera is a 20MP shooter that takes great selfies.

Overall, with a large 4,500 mAh battery supported by fast charging, a back fingerprint scanner, a quad-camera setup, 6GB + 128 GB storage, the Redmi Note 8 Pro ticks all the right boxes for being a tough contender in its category.