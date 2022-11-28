UrduPoint.com

These Were The Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 06:54 PM

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

What a year 2022 has turned out to be - through ups and downs, the smartphone industry went through many hoops

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022) What a year 2022 has turned out to be - through ups and downs, the smartphone industry went through many hoops. While the year started on a high note with many smartphone launches, it is culminating on a rather sombre note - given the industry situation.

However, as we look back at the year with positive hopes for the technology industry, here is a list of smartphones that captured our imagination below PKR 45K.
realme C35 (PKR 38,999/-)
Oh boy! What a design marvel was the realme C35.

With its Glowing Silk Design, this phone was surely an eyeturner, especially in its Glowing Green avatar. With a current price tag of PKR 38,999/-, the realme C35 is a unique all rounder that packs a punch both inside and outside.

With a Unisoc T616 Octa-Core processor, it clocks a top speed high performance delivering a 6.6-inch Ultra Smooth Display and 5,000 mAh battery to give you juice for an entire day. Another good aspect of the phone is its 50MP AI Triple Camera that takes great photos.

The realme C35 comes in a 4GB + 128GB storage setup which makes it perfect for storing photos, videos, games and all your favourite apps without the lag.
Infinix Note 12 (PKR 42,999/-)
Another powerhouse smartphone in our list is the Infinix Note 12.

With attractive specs and 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the phone just makes it to our list being “almost affordable” at PKR 42,999/-.

It comes with a 50MP AI Triple Camera and a 16MP Front camera and 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone is powered by a Mali G57 Octa-core chipset, which might be a tadbit uninspiring when pitted against the other phones in its price bracket. With a storage space of 8GB + 128GB, this can be the phone’s saving grace.
OPPO A57 (PKR 39,999/-)
While Oppo F21 Pro was all the rage this year, the company also slipped a smartphone aimed at the affordable segment.

At PKR 39,999/-, the Oppo A57 like its counterparts comes with a 5,000 mAh battery - the segment standard. It features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by a PowerVR GE8320 chipset, that doesn’t deliver a punch in its performance.

This makes the phone slightly undesireable over its competitors.
Tecno Camon 19 Neo (PKR 37,999/-)
Sitting nicely in this price bracket, here’s a phone that impresses with its camera.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 48MP Triple Rear Camera and a 32MP Selfie Camera giving all selfie lovers the best value for their money. On the processing front, the phone may not please all with a Mali G52 MP2 chipset that lags in performance. The phone has a 6GB + 128GB storage setup, so what it lacks in performance, it makes up in storage.

Related Topics

Technology Company Mali Price Pakistani Rupee Money May Oppo All Industry Best Top Love

Recent Stories

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Reschedul ..

Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later - Russian Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh calls on Si ..

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of sufi singer's son corpse in Wad ..

CM takes notice of sufi singer's son corpse in Wadhu Waha

2 minutes ago
 Co-curricular activities are an integral part of e ..

Co-curricular activities are an integral part of education: Tariq Marwat

2 minutes ago
 President underlines need for effective awareness ..

President underlines need for effective awareness campaign over PWDs' rights

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.