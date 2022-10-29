Thick Cloud Threat May Delay US Polar Weather Satellite Launch on Tuesday - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) There is a more than 50% chance that thick cloud weather conditions and the threat of lightning could force a postponement of the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s third polar orbiting weather satellite in its current series from California on Tuesday, the mission's weather officer said.

"There is (only) a 40% chance of 'Go' (approval for launch): Thick clouds are a concern," US Space Force launch weather officer Captain Zack Zounes told the press conference broadcast on NASA television on Friday. Ten thousand foot high clouds are being projected and "we expect them to be a threat."

NASA said the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) will have advanced capabilities to predict severe weather around the world and monitor the planet's environment as it orbits from the North Pole to the South Pole and will cross the equator 14 times a day to provide full global coverage twice a day.

The Atlas rocket propelling JPSS-2 into orbit will also carry the first flight test of the new Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) technology, NASA said.

"After JPSS-2 safely reaches orbit, LOFTID will follow a re-entry trajectory from low-Earth orbit to demonstrate the inflatable heat shield's ability to slow down and survive re-entry," NASA added.

LOFTID will demonstrate how the inflatable aeroshell, or heat shield, can slow down and survive re-entry in conditions relevant to many potential applications, whether landing humans on Mars, new missions to Venus and Titan or carrying back heavier payloads and samples from low-Earth orbit (LEO), according to NASA.