Third Baumanets Satellite to Be Launched At The End of 2021 - Bauman University Rector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The third satellite of the student Baumanets series is planned to be launched at the end of 2021, Rector of Bauman Moscow State Technical University Anatoly Aleksandrov told Sputnik.

The first Baumanets satellite was not put into orbit because of a failed Dnepr rocket launch in 2006. Baumanets-2 was lost during a 2017 failed launch from Russia's Vostochny spaceport.

"Two satellites failed to launch, they were wonderful satellites, well equipped, made by young students, they were of great value. We discussed this with colleagues, with the manufacturers and decided to wait. ... by the end of the year [2021] our big satellite will go [into space]," Aleksandrov told Sputnik, adding that the name 'Baumanets' will likely be abandoned and the satellite will probably be named after Soviet scientist and engineer Vladimir Chelomey.

Aleksandrov said that his university would prefer that the new satellite is launched from the Baikonur space center, instead of Vostochny.

The launch of the third Baumanets satellite will be preceded by multiple launches of miniaturized CubeSats developed by Bauman University students. The CubeSats are expected to be sent into orbit this upcoming fall and winter, as well as in the spring of next year.