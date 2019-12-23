UrduPoint.com
Third Glonass-K Satelite Launch To Take PLace In March 2020 From Plesetsk - Source

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:40 AM

Third Glonass-K Satelite Launch to Take PLace in March 2020 From Plesetsk - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The launch of the third Glonass-K navigation satellite from Plesetsk Space Center is planned for late March next year, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

"Launch of third Glonass-K Satellite is planned in late March 2020," the source said.

Roscosmos did not provide Sputnik with any comments on this information.

At the moment, the Russian GLONASS navigation system consists of 28 satellites, including 22 operational devices in orbit. To ensure the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed.

