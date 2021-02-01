Chinese New Year 2021 is right around the corner and with the Year of the Ox upon us, it’s time to get more focused and determined on things that really matter, such as your health

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2021) Chinese New Year 2021 is right around the corner and with the Year of the Ox upon us, it’s time to get more focused and determined on things that really matter, such as your health. With the theme of the Year of the Ox building heavily on diligence, persistence and honesty, it’s time to stick to a healthier lifestyle without breaking away from it and most importantly, be honest to yourself with goals and progress. But how can you do that? Well, Huawei is here to help and it’s brought a couple of friends along.

Being honest with yourself is the key factor of any fitness journey, which is then followed by the hard work towards it and tracking your progress along the way. Huawei makes all of this possible with great ease thanks to its cloud services, its range of smart products and an inter-connected ecosystem that brings it all together.

For instance, you can go for a run, hit the gym, go swimming or do any physical activity and rest assured, your HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection resting on your wrist will keep track of it all. This way, you have a solid record of your progress and you can also keep an eye on how well you did overall. Once recorded, it automatically updates on Huawei Health on your smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro for instance, and now you are able to keep proper track of everything as you make your way towards your fitness goal.

Most of us even like to have a little music while we work out, which is where smart audio devices like the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro comes in for an immersive audio experience with dynamic active noise cancellation to ensure that you are in the zone at all times! Don’t worry if you are out for a run though, because the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro’s Awareness and Voice Modes ensure that you don’t miss out on surrounding sounds such as cars, alerts or even of people have to talk to you.

On the other hand, if you want some music at home, the HUAWEI Sound X is your solution, where you can simply tap your Huawei smartphone to instantly play music at top-notch quality without any connectivity hassle.

But how does Huawei do all of this? It’s quite simple, by having every product and service connected under one ecosystem as a part of the HUAWEI Seamless AI Life. This allows for a more connected experience especially in everyday scenarios and changes how things are done with the help of shared data and more interactions. On top of this, all the devices from Huawei are connected under one Huawei ID. This allows access to all of the cloud services from multiple registered devices, making it easier to view data, have preferences shared and even allowing for customization through Huawei Themes. This basically means that all of your devices are connected and all your data is shared between them, making using multiple devices a whole lot easier.

This Chinese New Year make the decision to get healthier, which can be done with a change in lifestyle and an overall change in your fitness regime. Keeping the themes of diligence, persistence and honesty close at heart, commit yourself to a new and healthier life and you can do it all with Huawei’s range of connected devices and service at your disposal.