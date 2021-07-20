UrduPoint.com
This Eid, Careem Launches A New Ride For Your Goats

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

This Eid, Careem launches a new ride for your goats

This Eid, Careem has launched a new customer ride called “Bakra Salon”, to give your bakra a special care

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th July, 2021) This Eid, Careem has launched a new customer ride called “Bakra Salon”, to give your bakra a special care. The ride was available over the weekend enabling customers in Karachi and Lahore to give their goats a special customised care at their doorstep.

By booking the ride ‘Bakra Salon’, a moving salon would pull up to the customer's doorstep with all accessories and tools needed for the care package. The service included a clean up, haircut by a professional, a doctor to check up the overall health, accessories for decoration and some props for the customers to take exciting pictures with their goats.

Careem is known to launch creative ideas which appeal to the local masses of Pakistan. In 2017, Careem launched their famous ‘Bakra on Wheels’ service (variety of animals in a truck), enabling customers to purchase sacrificial animals at the comfort of their homes.

*No animals were harmed in this activity, in fact all animals were fully pampered and loved.

